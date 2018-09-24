Graphite Market Report 2018 – Triton Minerals Ltd., Mason Graphite, Alabama Graphite Corp.

Graphite Market Overview:

Global Graphite Market is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2024. Graphite is a crystalline allotrope of carbon, a form of coal, partially metal, and a natural mineral element. It is the most stable form of carbon in standard conditions. Graphite is flexible in nature holding both metallic & nonmetallic properties, which makes it suitable for use in varied range of industrial applications. It finds major applications in battery production, automotive applications, refractories, foundry facing and other applications. Also, applications such as nuclear energy, electric vehicles, and fuel cells are likely to boost the market in the coming years.

The factors driving the growth of global graphite market are rapid growth in mining industry, growth in demand for batteries, advancement in electronic & automotive industries, and decreased lithium-ion battery cost. However, safety issues related to graphite may hinder the market from growing. Further, enhancement in lithium-ion battery and its demand to accelerate with high investments, and rising synthetic graphite production are the aspects that are expected to open new growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

The global graphite market is mainly classified on the basis of product type, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into natural graphite, and synthetic graphite (graphite electrode, carbon fiber, graphite blocks, graphite powder, and others). The end-user segment comprises electrode, refractory, lubricants, foundry, battery, and other end-users.

Based on geography, global graphite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies operating in the global graphite market include Triton Minerals Ltd., Mason Graphite, Alabama Graphite Corp., Focus Graphite Inc., Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc., Northern Graphite, Leading Edge Materials Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Syrah Resources Limited, and Graphite India Limited, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Graphite Market with respect to major segments such as product type, end-user, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Graphite Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Graphite Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Graphite Market

Product Type Segments

Natural

Synthetic

Graphite Electrode

Carbon Fiber

Graphite Blocks

Graphite Powder

Others

End-User Segments

Electrode

Refractory

Lubricants

Foundry

Battery

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

