FABTECH 2018 – two-directional tube-bending machine

transfluid is presenting its highly dynamic two-directional tube-bending machine at FABTECH booth C10236: Flexibility is highly critical in cases in which right-hand and left-hand tube bending is required for especially complex geometries. An adaptable bending solution provides for new options to achieve this, even if structural issues cause options to be inhibited due to space restrictions. For challenges of this kind, transfluid has developed its high-performance t bend tube bending machine with turning head.

Turned quickly and effectively with better results

Suitable for any tube diameter, the transfluid (https://www.transfluid.net/en/homepage.html) system allows economically efficient right-hand and left-hand turning. Especially when machining small-diameter tubes, the capability to change the bending direction quickly ensures a critical time advantage. All axes of this special bending system are electrically driven with servo technology. Each bending head comes standard with two tool levels.

Automatically bent

transfluid also offers its clever bending system in an automated option for excellent runtimes without manpower. To achieve this, simple magazines are used to feed the supply of components, and the system is loaded from a transport container, such as a wire box. Tubes can also be machined in pairs, even if the geometries are different. A special version of the bending solution is a robot that basically grasps the right-hand or left-hand bending machine. It detaches the tube from the magazine and inserts it correctly positioned in the clamping device. This is where the bending robot processes the tube and it too sets it down in the correct position. These tubes may even have been fitted on both ends with connection elements.

At this year”s FABTECH in Atlanta, transfluid will be presenting its t bend DB 630 CNC R/L VE right-hand/left-hand bending machine with turning head for tubes of up to a 30 mm diameter to trade show visitors at booth C10236.