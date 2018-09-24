Crown Group of Hotels is thrilled to announce their Food Collaboration with Night Room Service

United Kingdom, – Crown Group of Hotels is well-known for providing comfortable and affordable hotels in the city of London, England. The company is now collaborating with Night Room Service to offer their customers high-quality food services throughout the night.

With over 20 years of experience hosting travelers to London, Crown Group of Hotels is committed to offering the best hotel amenities in the heart of London. They have 5 hotels across the city to set you up for your stay. Their reception and concierge staff help make your trip as smooth as possible. In addition to their exceptional hotel services, they have also announced their food partnership with the night room service at their Bloomsbury Palace Hotel, London. UK.

Whenever you arrive in London, if you’re staying at the Crown Group of Hotels, you’re just a short ride from the heart of the city and its amazing attractions. Through their collaboration with Night Room Service, you can order food online through their website (https://www.nightroomservice.com/hotels/) and your order will be delivered to your room within 35 minutes – better than most other delivery services in London.

Night Room Service offers dinner, night time snacks, and early morning food options to their guests and operates like Deliveroo (a UK website where guests place their order online and it gets delivered to their room). They deliver high quality food at competitive prices, working directly with quality restaurants in the capital. They provide for a range of culinary tastes as well as catering for any dietary requirements.

In addition to this partnership, Crown Group of Hotels provide a complimentary breakfast at 4 of their hotels and offer free tea and coffee facilities in your room.

So, if you’re planning your next trip to London, just call 020 7636 5801 to make your trip a memorable one.

About the Company:

Crown Group of Hotels have been in the hospitality industry for over 20 years. They have comfortable, affordable hotels within London (the capital of UK), which provide for all customer needs during their jam-packed trips to the capital. All hotels are located close to national and local train stations as well as business venues and prominent tourist attractions. All their hotels are of a good standard and are regularly renovated to ensure they retain their standards. They combine the old with the new exceptionally well, so each of their customers receives the modern comforts they are used to whilst also feeling like they are a part of this historic city.

Contact Information:

Address – Bloomsbury Palace Hotel. 29-31 Gower Street

City – London

State – London

Country – United Kingdom

Zip code/ PIN code – WC1E 6HG

Phone Number – 0207 636 5801

Company Email ID – bloomsburypalace@crowngroupofhotels.com

Website: https://www.crowngroupofhotels.com/