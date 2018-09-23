Swine Feed Market foreseen to grow exponentially over Forecasts to 2024

Feed additives play a vital role in improving the nutrition provided to animals – they primarily enhance the feed and food quality. Swine feed, in particular, delivers nutrition to swine in the course of rearing them. Feed extracts are an important source of nutrition given that they make the feed more digestible. Among the key feed essences that are contained in the diet of pigs are: enzymes, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, and antioxidants.

The rising volumes of pork production, combined with the escalating demand for high quality meat from pork, will contribute to the rising demand for swine feed the world over. Swine feed can be in several forms, including cereals, cakes, meals, vitamins, minerals, and fats and oils. The supplements fed to swine include hay, grass, and certain types of legumes.

Since swine feed is rich in fiber content, vitamins, and minerals, it offers numerous nutritional advantages. The consumption of pork is increasing in newer markets and is, thus, expected to push the demand for related feed globally.

Global Swine Feed Market: Segmentation

The global market for swine feed can be broadly segmented basis classifications. Segmented thus, the market can be divided into pig grower feed, sow feed, and starter feed, among others. The global swine feed market can similarly be segmented based on type of feed additives to include the following: Sensory, nutritional, as well as zootechnical feed additives. The global market for swine feed can be segmented based on the type of feed essence into: antioxidants, vitamins, amino acids, antibiotics, feed enzymes, feed acidifiers, and others.

Global Swine Feed Market: Key Growth Propellers

The global swine feed market will benefit immensely on account of the rising preference for well-bred and quality pork meat. This trend is expected to continue from 2015 through 2025. In the near future, the rising amount of pork produced in various countries will likely keep the demand for swine feed steady until 2025.

In Asian countries, especially, the demand for nutritious animal feed is steadily rising. Swine feed will be no exception. This demand from the Asian region will boost the performance of the global swine feed market. In addition to this factor, the growing pork trade, coupled with the need for food safety, will further bolster the prospects of the global swine feed market. Another factor that will prove beneficial to the global swine feed market is the rising pig population in countries in Asia, especially China, where pork is a part of everyday diet.

Global Swine Feed Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the swine feed industry can be segmented on the basis of major regions, including North America, Western and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific region, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. As of 2014, Asia Pacific region held the highest share in the swine feed market. China boasts the majority of the pig population in the world. The population of pigs is also high in Europe and in the U.S., in that order. Owing to this trend, it is evident that the highest demand for swine feed will emerge from countries that have a relatively high population of pigs. According to the report, the Asian region is expected to emerge as a hub for companies in the global swine feed market. The swine feed market will develop well in Vietnam, the Philippines, China, and Thailand. Besides this, North America is anticipated to be second largest market during the forecast period.