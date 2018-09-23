Dr. Kiran Kancharia speaks about the cancer treatment options available

Southlake, TX, Sep 04, 2018– A patient’s cancer treatment option will depend on the type and stage of cancer, the conceivable side effects, and the preferences and overall health of the patient. In cancer care, physicians may have to work as a multidisciplinary team to come up with an overall treatment plan for the patient.

“When a patient is in need of cancer treatment, they get overwhelmed and confused with so much to learn and think about,” explained Dr. Kancharia. “This is the time to talk to your doctor for more details about the different types of treatment recommended for you to feel in control of the situation.”

Here are the different modalities of cancer therapy that help fight cancer and improve a patient’s quality of life:

Cancer Surgery – This a surgical removal of a part of the body performed to diagnose, treat or relieve the symptoms of cancer. Surgery can be administered alone or combined with other treatments like chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy according to the patient’s type and stage of cancer.

Chemotherapy – It is an effective cancer therapy where medications are used to treat cancer. Chemotherapy can be used alone or in combination with other treatments. It kills both cancer and healthy cells in the body. It is effective because it eliminates all cancer cells in the body, controls the growth and spread of cancer and relieves the symptoms.

Radiation Therapy – Radiotherapy uses gamma rays to treat cancer. The rays destroy the genetic material that controls the growth and division of cells and helps to kill the cancer cells. Radiation therapy treats every type of cancer. The types of radiation therapy include external beam radiation, brachytherapy, systematic radiation and intraoperative radiation.

Hormone Therapy – It uses pills and injections to modify the hormones inside the body to help in controlling or curing cancer. Endocrine therapy alters the ability of the cancer to manipulate hormones to grow and spread. Breast and prostate tumors cling to estrogen and testosterone to survive and grow. Hormone therapy attacks these tumors by reducing the hormones in the body.

“Recent advances in cancer treatments have allowed physicians to administer treatments with fewer side effects,” continued Dr. Kancharia. “Your doctor may also discuss the option of clinical trials which aim to improve on standard therapy.”

About Southlake Oncology

Southlake Oncology, located in the Southlake and Grapevine area is a community-focused oncology practice that delivers exceptional care to North Texas cancer patients with a variety of cancer diagnoses and blood disorders. Like the other Choice Cancer Care facilities, we are an independent treatment center that is physician-owned.