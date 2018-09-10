TeamViewer Tensor enterprise platform now available in India

· Scalable and secure enterprise remote connectivity platform launched today at Tech Crunch Disrupt in San Francisco, immediately available in India

· A cloud-based SaaS solution, ensuring maximum security and greater flexibility, allowing IoT & AI innovation

New Delhi: 10 September, 2018 – TeamViewer®, the global remote connectivity powerhouse, announces the immediate availability of TeamViewer Tensor in India. Tensor is a new enterprise SaaS platform for secure remote access, support, control and collaboration.

Built on TeamViewer’s industry-leading infrastructure and software, TeamViewer Tensor caters to the distinct regulatory environment and specific requirements of large corporations for connecting their global workforce.

The platform introduces a set of new enterprise-class functionalities including comprehensive reporting logs, advanced authentication management as well as mass deployment capabilities. Further, it taps into rising enterprise demand for SaaS solutions that feature maximum security and greater flexibility compared to on-premises server installations.

“TeamViewer Tensor leverages our leadership in remote connectivity for the global enterprise workspace,” said Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer. “TeamViewer offers the broadest set of features for the highest number of platforms and has by far the most installations and concurrent remote access sessions. TeamViewer Tensor builds on this strength to address the typical pain points of enterprises to help them implement state-of-the-art connectivity, increase productivity and pave the way for IoT and AR innovation.”

The platform leverages TeamViewer’s global access network of more than 1000+ routers to offer swift performance and large-scale deployments that can be up and running in minutes with zero hardware costs. Its out-of-the-box functionality and device agnostic, cross-platform compatibility brings a superior user and admin experience to securely connect anything, anywhere, anytime.

Commenting on the launch, Konstantin Ebert, VP Sales APAC, said, “We’re excited to bring TeamViewer Tensor to our corporate users in India. In addition to maximum security and flexibility, it offers the added benefits for single sign in and integration with many of the platforms that large companies use here.”

Secure connectivity has grown into a decisive success factor at the core of global business operations. A recent survey by ResearchNow SSI found that 57 percent of companies polled in the United States define remote access and support capabilities as highly business-critical.

Key capabilities of TeamViewer Tensor include:

Security

TeamViewer Tensor works with identity providers using SAML 2.0 to better manage, centralize, secure and control account logins (e.g. ADFS, Azure Okta and OneLogin). It offers Single-Sign-On (SSO) for more efficient user authentication and leverages corporate policies from central user management as defined with the identity provider (e.g. password policies, smart-card authentication, YubiKey). Any user change (e.g. deactivation) is updated without requiring additional input.

Auditability

Comprehensive logging is used to support audit trails as well as optional documentation of internal and external compliance processes. TeamViewer Tensor allows companies to opt in and out any time to collect a log of all relevant actions (who, what, when, where) during remote control sessions and for activities performed at the management console level with reports only visible to authorised users.

Scalability

TeamViewer Tensor can easily be scaled to a large number of devices (Windows and Mac) using standard software deployment solutions. End users are not disturbed, with minimal input required by administrators and the service can be up and running within minutes.

Manageability

As a device agnostic platform, TeamViewer Tensor connects PC to PC, mobile to PC, PC to mobile, and even mobile to mobile running on Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, Universal Windows Platform and BlackBerry.

Integration

TeamViewer Tensor can be easily integrated with many of the platforms commonly used within large organizations. It integrates with Microsoft Intune, Dynamics 365 and Active Directory, MobileIron, Amazon WorkSpaces, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Atlassian Jira, Freshworks, Freshdesk, IBM MaaS360, Salesforce, Ninja and more.

With the rapidly evolving technology landscape around the globe, particularly in India, security, flexibility and remote connectivity will assume greater significance in ensuring seamless connectivity and enhanced productivity of workforce.

About TeamViewer

A global connectivity powerhouse, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. Its market-leading solutions offer secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 1.7 billion devices and serves at least 40m concurrent connections at any time. Founded in 2005, the company employs more than 700 people in offices across Germany, the United States, Australia, Armenia, and Japan. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com

