Spain & Portugal Water Purifiers Market to Cross $ 650 Million by 2023 Led by Veolia and BWT: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Spain & Portugal Water Purifiers Market Research Report By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023”, water purifiers market in Spain & Portugal is forecast to surpass $ 650 million by 2023, on the back of growing demand for rental water purification systems and increasing scarcity of potable water. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding water quality and increasing health concerns among people is likely to generate new investment opportunities in Spain & Portugal water purifiers market. Additionally, implementation of new technologies for water treatment processes and proliferating number of municipal wastewater treatment plants and desalination plants is further expected to augment water purifier sales in Spain & Portugal in the coming years.

On the basis of type, Spain & Portugal water purifiers market is majorly segmented into two categories namely, point of entry (POE) and point of use (POU) water purifiers. POE segment garnered the largest share in Spain and Portugal water purifiers market in 2017, on account of their high demand in the industrial and municipal sectors. Public ownership of urban water supply in Spain & Portugal is driving demand for POE water purification equipment in municipal water treatment plants. In Spain and Portugal, more than 90% of water supply is regulated by municipal authorities. Among applications, residential sector dominates Spain & Portugal water purifiers market followed by the commercial sector. In 2017, Veolia and BWT dominated the country’s water purifier market, followed by Puricom, Pollet Water, and Hidro Water.

Water purifier manufacturers and suppliers in Spain & Portugal use different sales channel such as direct, distributor, retail and online channels to distribute the products. Among these, direct sales channel dominated the Spain and Portugal water purifiers market during 2017. Strong distributor network coupled with presence of foreign subsidiaries and trade entities in regional hubs such as Madrid, Barcelona, etc., are anticipated to aid the growth of distributor sales channel in Spain & Portugal water purifiers market through 2023. “Growing awareness regarding online sales of water purifiers among people would foster growth in the Spain & Portugal water purifiers market. Moreover, shifting focus from bottled water in order to save the environment is further likely to positively influence Spain & Portugal water purifiers market in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Spain & Portugal Water Purifiers Market, By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013–2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of water purifiers market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Spain & Portugal water purifiers market.