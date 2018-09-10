Large-sized Flash Dryers to Subjugate the Market With Higher Value Shares Despite Faster Sales of Medium-sized Variants, unveils Fact.MR

A recent study of Fact.MR foresees the flash dryers market to record a moderate 3.4% CAGR through 2028, as the flash dryers market is almost at its mature stage. Medium-sized flash dryers have been envisaged to record a relatively faster value sales growth during the period 2018 to 2028. Faster sales of medium-sized flash dryers can be attributed to the advent of continuous spin flash dryers, particularly for small- and medium-sized industries that are showcasing a surge in emerging markets, where opportunities for industrial growth is abundant. Despite relative dominance of medium-sized flash dryers in terms of value sales, large-sized flash dryers will continue to subjugate the flash dryers market in terms of revenues.

Flash dryers have gained paramount importance as an inexpensive solution to drying of granular materials and powders, with prominent manufacturers introducing systems that can withstand higher temperatures. Shorter material retention time is a key aspect which has driven product developments that feature greater temperature resistance. Key players in the flash dryers market have launched several equipment variants integrated with sophisticated techniques to ensure smooth material and hot air feeding into the main chamber.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) continues to hold leading shares of the flash dryers market. APAC’s supremacy, in terms of both value and volume, in the flash dryers market can be attributed to growing occupancy of food industries, particularly in India and China. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China is the largest producer of tea, trailed by India in APAC. Tea processing industries pose a significantly positive influence on demand for flash dryers in these countries. Additionally growing focus on high-quality processed food, along with incessant rise in total regional food production, will continue to underpin growth of the flash dryers market in APAC.

“Pneumatic dryers that feature enhanced solid residence time are being increasingly sought-after among end-use industries, which in turn has resulted in the development of advanced flash dryers, such as shaft-type flash dryers and cyclone flash dryers. In addition, dimensioning of flash dryers for coping up with product transformations has remained largely experimental for manufacturers. Leading players in the flash dryers market are now focusing on attributes such as good flow conditions and excellent mixing material, to ensure higher drying speeds, even for extremely moist materials,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Growing vitality of emphasis on industrial growth upheld by well-connected infrastructure facility has become prime focus of several nations worldwide, particularly among developing economies. Efforts on enhancing the industrial sector’s growth will indirectly pose a significant positive influence on demand for flash dryers worldwide. Additionally, government initiatives to accelerate the manufacturing growth, in countries such as India, will further favor expansion of the flash dryers market in the near future.

According to Food Processing Technology and Chemical Technology news, approximately 750 new food and chemical projects are imminent, which in turn is expected to create demand for flash dryers worldwide. Sustainability has become one of the major focus are among various industrial equipment manufacturers, and this is no exception for flash dryers producing companies. Most companies that manufacture flash dryers continuous seek for design improvements that complement reduction in energy consumption. Influence of these extend to operational performance and advancements in flash dryers.

Overall future prospects of the flash dryers market will continue to remain bullish, with the report stating that revenues from the worldwide sales of flash dryers to exceed US$ 1,200 Mn by 2028-end.

