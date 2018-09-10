Kinesiology tape and different types of SportsTex Products in Atex

Kinesiology Taping is becoming one of the MUST HAVE essential tools in today’s pain management and preventive practices. Kinesiology taping therapy can activate the neurological and circulatory system.

Decompression effect happens when the skin is lifted by the tape causing inflammation and pain to be relieved by the natural process of improving circulation and lymphatic drainage. Compression effect happens when stretching is applied to support faster recovery from swelling cases and to support injured areas. (Amount or intensity of stretching is dependent on injury or treatment goal…)

Kinesiology taping techniques can be used for many different applications:

• Bruising, swelling and sprains

• Arthritis symptoms

• Carpal tunnel syndrome

• Edema

• Plantar fasciitis

• Muscle re-education

• Improve circulation

• Tendonitis…and, more..

SportsTex Precut roll:

• Size: 20 strips (each strip 5cm X 25cm or 2” X 10”)

• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige

Description:

Roll of 20 conveniently precut strips comes in our paper box dispenser. Available in Black, Blue and Beige. Pain relief tape

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

Please read our Taping Tips section for information on how to use and prolong the tape lifespan.

SportsTex Classic (A-250):

• Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )

• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

• Colors: Beige, Blue, Pink, Black, Red, Yellow, Green, Orange, Purple, White

Description:

Uncut rolls in our plastic tube package. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

SportsTex Classic Eco-case(A-450):

• Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )

• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane Kinesiology tape

• Colors: Black, Blue, Beige, Red, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, White, Green and design patterns.

Re-usable, Re-windable Eco-case, best selling dispenser case. It comes with your first tape roll. You can re-use this convenient dispenser case for many times and save money by refilling with our cheaper Refill Rolls. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.