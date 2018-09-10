First roll grinding machine for aluminum rolling mills using CBN technology

At the Aluminium 2018 show in Düsseldorf, GEORG is going to introduce its new ultragrind roll grinding machine for aluminium rolling mills. The innovative feature of this machine is the CBN technology. The machine achieves grinding times up to 50 percent shorter than those needed with conventional grinders, while achieving a superior surface quality and longer roll life times.

So far, cubic boron nitride (CBN) cutting tools have only been used for grinding rolls used in steel rolling mills. For Salzgitter Flachstahl AG, GEORG manufactured the world”s first CBN roll grinder in use in a roll shop of a hot rolling mill – where it has proved highly successful.

GEORG is now also introducing this technology to the aluminum industry:

The combination of CBN grinding, measuring during the grinding process and the use of a Siemens 840 D sl grinding control system adapted to the CBN technology achieves grinding times up to 50 percent shorter than other grinders used so far.

In 2019, GEORG is going to deliver the first CBN grinding machine to be used in the aluminum sector: GEORG is manufacturing an ultragrind 50 for the roll shop of the new ELVAL rolling mill near Athens in Greece. The machine will grind back-up and work rolls weighing up to 63 tons, with diameters of up to 1,600 mm and widths of up to 6,500 mm fully automatically.

Dr. Wieland H. Klein, Head of GEORG”s machine tools division, explains where he sees the overall economic benefit for the customer: “Our new machines come with ultrasonic, eddy current and surface wave systems for integrated crack inspection. This ensures that the rolls are not ground any deeper than absolutely necessary. The advantage for the customer are shorter machining times, longer roll live times and, last but not least, cost savings.”

The machine for ELVAL will be part of the plant-wide process network, as all measurement data acquired during the grinding process will be recorded and transferred to the host computers.

Heinrich GEORG at ALUMINIUM 2018 in Düsseldorf, Germany,

9 – 11 October 2018

Hall 9, Stand D40