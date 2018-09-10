BRI-TON LIFTMASTER: Solution to Lifting Equipment

BRI-TON LIFTMASTER had started their business journey in 1986 in the lifting equipment industry. The Company has gained experience in implementing different techniques to offer quality equipment lifting solutions. Health and safety of the workers as well as the longevity of equipment they install are high priorities for the company.

Lifting equipment supplied by BRI-TON LIFTMASTER:

General Lift Tackle

Access Good Hoists

Wire Rope Hoists

Roller Shutter Doors

Chain Hoists

Passenger Lifts

Cranes

What does BRI-TON LIFTMASTER offer?

Load Testing: BRI-TON LIFTMASTER CC always works by following all the regulations of SANS regarding lifting equipment. Also, each lifting unit has its own regulations that include inspection and testing of machinery, and all of them are followed individually. The company has been approved by the Labour Department of South Africa.

BRI-TON LIFTMASTER boasts 4 registered Lifting Machinery Inspectors along with the approval of the Engineering Council of South Africa. Proof Load Testing is also performed by the company as their workshop is equipped with several lifting and pulling test rigs. The machinery allows testing of different models of Lifting tackle and Lifting equipment like cranes, lifting beams, forklifts, scissor lifts, and machine lugs. In-house testing of slings, eye bolts, brackets, spreaders, etc. are also conducted by BRI-TON LIFTMASTER. On site testing usually includes lifting cradles, load indicators, and baskets.

Maintenance: The preventive maintenance program of BRI-TON LIFTMASTER takes care of all the small and big maintenance issues of the cranes and other lifting equipment. The company maintains records of all the maintenance jobs and works closely with their clients to understand their requirements. With the maintenance program of BRI-TON LIFTMASTER, consumers will be able to improve plant safety and production.

Repairs: The industrial manufacturers throughout South Africa can rely on BRI-TON LIFTMASTER to supply reliable goods: hoists, cranes, lifting tackle, etc. The company employs skilled workmen that can perform inspections, certifications, installations as well as upgrades. The technicians at BRI-TON LIFTMASTER are capable of providing constructive advice on all types of lifting equipment manufactured by any brand.

BRI-TON LIFTMASTER attends to calls at any time of the day, throughout the year. Consumers should contact the sales department of BRI-TON LIFTMASTER for the equipment and services they supply.

For more information about the services offered and equipment supplied by BRI-TON LIFTMASTER, please visit the website https://britonliftmaster.co.za/

About the Company:

BRI-TON LIFTMASTER based in Cape Town have experience in the lifting equipment industry. The company offers installations, maintenance and repair services of various lifting equipment throughout the country.

Contact:

33A Stella Road, Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 5513930