92.7 BIG FM AMPLIFIES THE GANESH FESTIVAL FERVOUR FOR MUMBAIKARS BY ASSOCIATING WITH LALBAUGHCHA RAJA FOR THE 11th CONSECUTIVE YEAR

A live studio booth will be set up at Lalbaughcha Raja from where 92.7 BIG FM RJs will air their show and bring live aarti thrice a day for listeners and devotees.

With Mumbai’s most revered festival Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, 92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks is marking the celebrations by associating with the very famous Lalbaughcha Raja for the 11th year in a row. The radio station in Mumbai will continue with its annual tradition of airing its shows live from the pandal with shows by popular BIG MJs including BIG MJ Dilip, BIG MJ Sidharth and BIG MJ Rani across the 10-day engaging activity. Delivering on its promise of providing more music to its listeners, 92.7 BIG FM will also be releasing a jingle for the festival specially curated by JAM8; a music production house helmed by renowned music composer Pritam Chakraborty.

92.7 BIG FM Mumbai will engage the listeners and devotees alike with its 10-day long special programming line-up consisting of extensive and exclusive coverage from Lalbaugh on-air, on-ground and on its digital platforms from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. The festive fervor will reverberate among the locals as BIG MJs will bring live aarti from their studio booth at Lalbaugh thrice a day on-air.

Visit Lalbaugcha Raja from 13th – 22nd and join in the festivities with 92.7 BIG FM