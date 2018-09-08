Cosyjewelry Brings the Princess-Look to Brides with an Extensive Collection of Bridal Hair Crown

(September 08, 2018) – Brides always wish that they should look at their best on a special day in their life. In fact, bridal crowns were introduced with the motto of making them feel special as compared to the others on the special occasion. Understanding their need, Cosyjewelry has the extensive collection of bridal hair crown in attractive design and glitters. They have the collection with engraved Tiara charming Rhinestone. Further, customers are assured of professional assistance and quality service when they shop at this online store.

Cosyjewelry does not stop with the hair crown for brides, but the store has an extensive collection of 925 sterling silver rings. They understand that most brides these days feel special and happy to wear any ornaments made out of sterling silver. Even, they have birthstone rings made out of this material. The attractive deals are also offered by the store then and there. So, customers can feel excited about the offer they might receive on the day of purchase.

This company is based in China and they ship their products free of cost to destinations across the world. The extensive collection of 925 Sterling Silver Bracelet has been handpicked carefully by the team at Cosyjewelry to make sure that customers are provided only with the best choice of ornaments to choose from.

When it comes to shipping of the products to customers, the company offers three different options. Customers can get free shipping if they go for standard shipping with a shipping time frame of 12 business days. If they opt for expedited shipping and express shipping, the time frame will be 9 and 6 business days respectively with shipping charges applicable.

Cosyjewelry also has the best return policy in place. They offer the facility to return the unworn items within 60 days of delivery. As the company deals only with personalized items and are unique, the company charges 30% as a restocking fee.

The company says “We strive to make every piece of the personalized purse as precious and beautiful as the moment it commemorates. But if you feel that your item arrived damaged or has an error, please let us know immediately.” With a word from the customer, they are ready to do everything possible to rectify this situation. Customers can use the Email facility to find the answer to their queries if any.

About Cosyjewelry:

Cosyjewelry holds the pride of being a leading web-based retail jewellery and retail company. The main aim of this service is to bring customers the highest quality products at the affordable cost. The company is dedicated to providing their customers with the best online shopping experience with a vast collection of ornaments. They have a DIY studio to design the best ornaments for brides from around the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.cosyjewelry.com/

Media Contact:

Cosyjewelry

cosyjewelry@gmail.com

###