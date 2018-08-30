Global Performance Analytics Market to reach a market size of $2.8bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Performance Analytics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Performance Analytics Market is expected to attain a market size of $2.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

The Software market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The Sales & Marketing market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 17.6 % during the forecast period. The Supply Chain Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Employee Performance & Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22% during (2016 – 2022).

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Organization Size in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 18.1 % during the forecast period.

The Cloud market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Deployment Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period.

The BFSI market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 17.1 % during the forecast period. The Construction market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 18.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Performance Analytics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Callidus Cloud Company,Service Now, Inc. and Adaptive Insights.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-performance-analytics-market/

Global Performance Analytics Segmentation

By Component Type

Solution

Services

Professional

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed

By Application

Sales & Marketing

Financial Performance

Supply Chain Management

Operations & IT

Employee Performance & Others

By Analytics Type

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America Performance Analytics Market

U.S. Performance Analytics Market

Canada Performance Analytics Market

Mexico Performance Analytics Market

Rest of North America Performance Analytics Market

Europe Performance Analytics Market

Germany Performance Analytics Market

U.K. Performance Analytics Market

France Performance Analytics Market

Russia Performance Analytics Market

Spain Performance Analytics Market

Italy Performance Analytics Market

Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market

Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market

China Performance Analytics Market

Japan Performance Analytics Market

India Performance Analytics Market

South Korea Performance Analytics Market

Singapore Performance Analytics Market

Malaysia Performance Analytics Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market

LAMEA Performance Analytics Market

Brazil Performance Analytics Market

Argentina Performance Analytics Market

UAE Performance Analytics Market

Saudi Arabia Performance Analytics Market

South Africa Performance Analytics Market

Nigeria Performance Analytics Market

Rest of LAMEA Performance Analytics Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

Callidus Cloud Company

Service Now, Inc.

Adaptive Insights

