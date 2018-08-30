Baby Monitor Market is Driven by the Increasing Number of Working Parents

The global Baby Monitors Market size to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2025, driven by the increasing number of working parents in countries such as U.S., Germany, France, and China. These monitors help working parents to keep a track on their baby when they are away from home or at the workplace.

The U.S. was the largest market in North America accounting for 47.9% of the revenue share in 2016. The rise in the adoption of baby products and advanced technology has been one of the main reasons for market growth.

Online retail platforms have been one of the driving forces for the increased sales of baby monitors globally. Rising awareness regarding infant protection, growing disposable income, and an increase in nuclear families are other crucial factors that have boosted growth. Keeping these driving forces in mind, companies have been aiming at capturing the global baby monitor market and ramping up their product portfolio.

Growing prevalence of internet has resulted in an increasing number of parents purchasing goods online. Furthermore, increasing trend of parents to have their infants in close range and communicate even when they are at home or workplace is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, South Africa, and Thailand offer lucrative prospects for the monitors market, owing to the huge population, increase in the number of women workforce, enhanced level of education, and increase in disposable income. Moreover, changes in one-child policy in China is likely to drive the market in the region.

Key players have developed baby monitors with advanced features to brace their market presence. Audio & video baby monitors with features such as color LCD screen, night vision, and others are fast traction in the marketplace. Other configurations being incorporated in high-end devices include heart rate monitoring, movement sensors, and alarms. These devices accounted for 50.6% of the global market share in 2016.

Prominent players present in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc., Angelcare Monitors Inc, Motorola Mobility LLC, Tomy Company Ltd., Withings Inc., Shenzhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Company Ltd., Summer Infant Inc, Dorel Industries Inc, and VTech Holdings Limited.

