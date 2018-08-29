Summer Sets on Another Successful Season for SHUKR Islamic Clothing

As the fall season approaches, SHUKR looks back at another summer of Muslim men and women enjoying fashion-forward approaches to Islamic clothing.

Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognized contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did with the creation of SHUKR Islamic Clothing in 2001. A leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, SHUKR is one of the first provide a solution to whether modesty and beauty are able to co-exist.

SHUKR provides appropriate Islamic Clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress while introducing western influences in a unique and fresh approach to modern dressing. SHUKR’s current collections include an array of men’s hats, a variety of tops, tunics and cardigans for layering, long dresses, abayas, hijabs, long skirts, and wide leg jeans. These can be difficult to find in mainstream stores, but SHUKR has a solution for any modest dressers.

“Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner. “We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well.”

Over the years, SHUKR has seen an increase in Muslim men and women becoming loyal customers, with more people searching for fashionable that meets Islamic standards of dress while introducing western sensibilities. While new modest and Islamic clothing companies are popping up all around the world, Sillwood still believes that SHUKR has a unique blend of traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles that will appeal to Muslims and people wishing to dress modestly for any occasion.

As a Facebook fan aptly commented on SHUKR’s page; “the world would be so beautiful if we all wore SHUKR.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

