Intrusion Detection System Market Key Players – McAfee, Check point, Corero, Dell by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Global IDS market has been valued at USD in billion in the year 2015 which is growing with the CAGR high and expected to reach market size of USD billion by the end of forecasted period. Security loopholes and week IT infrastructure in the organization are some major factor which is giving fuel to the market of IDS.

IDS or Intrusion Detection System is a technology which can be deployed as a device or a software to monitor the network activity and system of an organization. This activity includes monitoring the malicious activity, policy violations, unauthorized access to the system among others. As the security proliferation in the organizations are increasing, the market of IDS is also increasing.

Major Key Players:

McAfee (California)

Check point (Israel)

Corero (Massachusetts)

Dell (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Cisco (U.S.)

Extreme Networks (U.S.)

Symantec (U.S.)

Metaflows, Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for largest market share in the year 2015 which has been valued at USD in billion. Technological advancement and advantage of existence of global players in this region are some key factor which is supporting the market of IDS in North America.

Asia-Pacific and Europe market has been growing rapidly as the economies of countries in this region is under developing phase.

Study Objective of Intrusion Detection System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Intrusion Detection System Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Intrusion Detection System market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by deployment, by components, by end users and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Intrusion Detection System Market

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Deployment: Cloud based and Infrastructure based.

Segmentation by Components : Hardware & Software.

Segmentation by End Users: BFSI, IT& Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Software Industry, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare among others.

Industry News:

In August 2016, Symantec Corp announced the acquisition of Blue Coat a leading provider of web securities for the expansion of future cyber security system.

In July 2016, Symantec Corp announced the partnership with SSL Store for quick encryption of websites.

Target Audience

SMEs

Cloud Security Providers

Infrastructure Security Providers

Security System Providers

Cloud Service Providers

