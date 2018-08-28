Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

WLAN OR Wireless Local Area Network is a medium of network distribution where two or more devices are connected using high frequency radio waves. In today’s era, WLAN has penetrated the Information Technology industry to become an inevitable cog in the wheel by sufficing the utility demands across its line of products and services. The exponential amplification of devices and applications coupled with growing demand from end users has pushed the demand for WLAN to leap higher, hence, fuelling the growth of the market. Also, a desperate need of the hour for any enterprise is an upgraded and unperturbed network which, again, is being taken care of by the players in Global WLAN market by introducing better and innovative services, therefore, spiraling the value of market resulting in a CAGR of 30% for the forecasted period of 2017-2023.

A detailed report, for the projected period of 2017-2023, encompassing the facts, figures, and, trends of the market and its segments classified on the basis of component, technology standards, location, application and region is made available by Market Research Future under Information and Communication Technology domain. The facts and figures have been derived at with utmost precision using statistical tools, analytical thinking, and, considering the past and present trends in the market across various segments.

Major Key Players

Huawei Technologies (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless (U.S.), Ubiquiti Networks (U.S.), Aerohive Networks (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Netgear (U.S.), D-Link (Taiwan), TP-Link (China), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Extreme Networks Inc. (U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Fortinet (U.S.), Avaya (U.S.), Boingo Wireless (U.S.), Allied Telesis (Japan), Brocade Communications (U.S.) and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global WLAN market.

According to MRFR, The WLAN Market is expected to grow up to 33 Billion USD during forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Industry News:

Brocade communications system has reportedly acquired California based Ruckus Wireless. The move is expected to allow Brocade Communications to support and endure changing requirements of the digital ecosystem. This is a welcome step in strengthening the portfolio of storage networking and IP networking products of the organization coupled.

Microsoft has partnered with D-Link to revolutionize global digitalization scenario by providing access to network in underdeveloped areas. The project aims at utilizing untapped lower frequency bandwidth which travels further than the higher frequency ones and is based on the latest 802. 11af prototype.

Segmentation

The global WLAN market is segmented on the basis of component, technology standards, location, application and region. The segment component is further classified into controller, router, switch, access point (AP) and network interface card (NIC). On basis of location, the segment is further classified into indoor and outdoor. On basis of technology standards, WLAN market can be classified into 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n and 802.11ac. WLAN market caters a wide area of application areas such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, retail, government, and others.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. Accredited as global IT Hub owing to its technological advancements, North America is leading among the regional segments of market.- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. This region is the face of heavy industrialization and is adorned with IT companies using WLAN for various purposes. The second most dominating region of the market is Europe holds the second spot in the global WLAN market and is trailed by Asia Pacific (APAC). The Asia Pacific market has shown the steepest rise, in market growth authenticating the thriving demand fromof a persistently growing population. Other catalytic factors attributing the growth in Asia Pacific are significant investment in IT and Telecommunication sector, highest deployment of cloud services, etc.

