Pyrogen Testing Market: Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Pyrogen Testing Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Pyrogen Testing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Pyrogen Testing.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Pyrogen Testing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Pyrogen Testing Market are Lonza Group, Merck & Co. Inc, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc, Ellab A/S, Genscript, Hyglos Gmbh, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. According to report the global pyrogen testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Pyrogen increases body temperature after releasing or injecting into the human blood. Pyrogen comprises several groups of microbial and non-microbial substances that primarily cause fever. Pyrogens are lipopolysaccharide in nature, lipid part of pyrogen is pyrogenic whereas polysaccharide part increases the solubility. Symptoms of pyrogen include rise in body temperature, chills, body aches; rise in arterial blood pressure and cutaneous vasoconstriction are some of the reactions caused in the human body. Pharmaceutical companies use pyrogen testing to determine the presence of bacterial toxins in medical and veterinary products. The most powerful and most widely known pyrogens are the endotoxin and lipopolysaccharides, which are cell wall components of gram negative bacteria.

Latest development in pharmaceutical research, increasing number of new drug launches and rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are the major factors driving the growth of pyrogen testing market. Furthermore, augmented R&D investment in life science drug and increased government support in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries likely to support the growth of pyrogen testing market. However, the increasing pressure to stop the usage of rabbits for pyrogen testing is likely to be the key restraining factor in the global pyrogen testing market. Stringent government regulation in the pharmaceutical industry is further restraining the market growth. Increasing marketing activities coupled with pharmaceutical outsourcing activities expected to bring more opportunities for major players in the market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global pyrogen testing market covers segments such as, product type, test type and applications. On the basis of product type the global pyrogen testing market is categorized into services market, instruments market and kits and reagents market. On the basis of test type the global pyrogen testing market is categorized into vitro pyrogen test, LAL (limulus amebocyte lysate) and rabbit test. On the basis of applications the global pyrogen testing market is categorized into pharmaceuticals and biologics market revenue, medical devices market and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pyrogen testing market such as, Associates of Cape Cod, Inc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Lonza Group, Merck & Co. Inc, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc, Ellab A/S, Genscript, Hyglos Gmbh, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pyrogen testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of global pyrogen testing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global pyrogen testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global pyrogen testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

