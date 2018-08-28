Exhibition: India Foodex 2018 Bangalore

Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd. will be hosting an exhibition ‘India Foodex 2018’ at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from 31 August 2018 to 2 September 2018. Our Stall numbers are M-61 and 62 in hall number 1. The exhibition will offer a wide range of our products in various types and models.
Sansui is a renowned name in providing digital weighing solutions. Accuracy of weight, digital display, convenience of usage, sturdy make-up, excellent calibration, user-friendly mechanism are some striking features of Sansui products. Weighing scales exhibited will include baby weighing scales, milk scales, jewelry scales, table-top scales, platform scales, weighbridges, digital taximeters. Our stall at the exhibition will provide a one-stop solution to all your weighing needs.

