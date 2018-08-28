Conference and Exhibition on Air Pollution and Air Quality Management in Bangalore on – ” Air Pollution Issues, Challenges and current Scenario in Southern India”

Air-O-Thon 2018, the Bangalore Chapter of the 3rd Edition of Air-O-Thon conference & exhibition is being organized by Prospur Events & Promotions Pvt. Ltd and Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) at The Capitol Hotel, Raj Bawan, Bangalore at 31st August 2018. The conference’s main focus is to address the issues of Indoor Air Pollution, Air Quality Management, Challenges and current Scenario in Southern India.

Society for Indoor Environment (SIE), who is the foremost source of technical knowledge on Indoor air quality, main stream IEQ in education, influence on national policies, regulations and standards on IEQ has joined handsas “Knowledge Partner”in the conference and helping the diverse stakeholders to work towards holistic solutions in combating air pollution through this common platform.

The one day event themed “Bengaluru’s Toxic Air” will focus on alarming rise in air pollutants in Bangalore’s toxic air. The conference will continue to be the national sharing hub for finding solutions to the air pollution problems.Over the past two series, the prominence of indoor air quality as a key issue hasincreased- as it is necessary for achieving the goal of breathing cleaner air and to reduce the health impacts of polluted air in all regions of India.Apart from Metros, other mega cities in India, are alsochoked today with high levels of air pollutants, especially the particulate matter. The solution to the problem of urban air pollution is not easy and needs to be tackled by involving all the key stakeholders apart from the local government. Policies backed with regulations, planning measures and strict enforcement play important role. Further, theIndoor air quality is not monitored nor regulated, to tackle this problem. However we need a stakeholder driven approach that requires a consultation and participating approach.

“Air-O-Thon” provides such a platform, where institutions like SIE helps in establishing knowledge network that helps in formulating policies and action plans.”

The eminent speakers to the event will be researchers, academicians, Government officials,regulators, representing organizations likeKarnataka State Pollution Control Board, EMC Mumbai, SIE,Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Indian Institute of Sciences, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Indian Pollution Control Associationand Industry like Asian Paints and APT Technologies who will be discussing the strategic matter such as design and development of air pollution control systems, indoor air quality issues in different indoor micro-environment, indoor air quality monitoring and its management at different urban and rural settings, effects of indoor air pollutants on health and solutions to improve IAQ and health.

The organizers of Air-O-Thon will prepare a recommendation document as the outcome of the 3rd series of conferencecompleted after Mumbai Edition and will present it to concern Ministries and Departments.