The Benefits of Choice Cancer Care

Radical changes to pursue a cure

Irving, TX, Aug 15, 2018– Choice Cancer Care is transforming cancer care and treatment in Texas through personalized treatment plans for every single patient that enters the facility. The treatment is individualized and adaptable for every patient, and their team of specialized doctors focus on giving every single option a fair shot to stop cancer in its tracks.

While traditional methods such as radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery are used most often by Choice Cancer Care, several other methods that they use include:

A specialization in Brachytherapy to defeat prostate cancer without too many side effects

MammoSite therapy that focuses on the site of the tumor and can be done within 4-5 days, and

On-site PET scanners and image-guided radiation therapy

All of these methods, or something completely new, can be used to treat the specific form of cancer that a patient may have, especially if the disease is in the prostate or breast. Alternative forms of medicine and treatment can also work in tandem with traditional methods to ensure the patient’s mental and emotional health is stabilized as they are going through this stressful process.

Their focus on patients and their needs, as well as the needs of their families, has earned Choice Cancer Care a number of awards and praise from fellow doctors and former patients alike. One patient explained that “The staff are very professional and they seem to genuinely care about my health and my time.” Choice Cancer Care has also been recognized by the QOIP certification program for excellence in cancer care.

Choice Cancer Care is transforming cancer care and treatment in Texas one patient at a time by listening, thinking outside the box, and continually pushing the boundaries of effective and sympathetic care for every patient. They will continue to do so until a cure for cancer can be found and no one has to suffer from the disease cancer again.

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.