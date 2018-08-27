MEMS Electronic Oscillator Market Dynamics, Industry Outlook, Key Players and Forecast till 2022

The MEMS Electronic Oscillator Market is expected to achieve very high growth in the forthcoming period. The MEMS Electronic Oscillators are handy, based on a microchip and the added low form factor is extremely conducive in today’s markets especially when miniaturization of circuits has revolutionized the consumer electronics industry of today. Mobiles, smartphones and new and innovative gadgets are not getting any bigger with compactness, the new industry standard.
In comparison to quartz crystal oscillators, MEMS oscillators are long-lasting, light in weight and have a large battery-life and integration to micro/nanoscales helps manufacturers to build small products keeping MEMS Oscillators in mind. The rapid growth of mobiles and Internt of Things (IoT) with a demand for IoT connectivity adding to growth in wearbles market and a presence of circuit miniat uriazations has led to growth of MEMS electronic Oscillator market.
The MEMS Oscillator is mass produced and has a powerful shock resistance. Miniaturizations has ushered in new horizons to technology and leveraged market to optimum with failsafe power critical in all circuits. MEMS Oscillators hold the key to fueling circuits with uninterrupted power.
Segmentation of MEMS Electronic Oscillator Market by type includes general-purpose, voltage control, temperature compensated, microcontrolled compensated crystal, spread spectrum, frequency select and digitally controlled oscillator.
Top Key Players Analysis covered in MEMS Electronic Oscillator Market Report
- Micrel
- Discera
- Seiko Epson
- Sand9
- Silicon Labs
- SiTime
- Vectron
- Abracon
- IQD
- NXP
- TXC
- IDT
- Eclipteck
Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,
- XO – Oscillator
- VCXO – Voltage Control Oscillator
- TCXO – Temperature Compensated Oscillator
- MCXO – Microcontroller Compensated Crystal Oscillators
- SSXO – Spread Spectrum Oscillator
- FSXO – Frequency Select Oscillator
- DCXO – Digitally Controlled Oscillator
- Others
Segmentation on the basis of Applications,
- Telecommunication and Networking
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Medical and Healthcare
- Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of MEMS Electronic Oscillators in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
- United States
- EU
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
