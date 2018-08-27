Global Polyurethane Market 2018 Research, Market Share, Competitor Strategy and Market Trends by Forecast to 2022

Synopsis of Polyurethane Market

The global demand of polyurethane is expected to rise to USD 81,700.6 million in 2022 with CAGR of 6.51% during 2016-2022. Polyurethane is versatile plastic polymer available in various forms right from rigid foam, flexible foam to strong and hard elastomers. Thus, this leads to usage of polyurethane in variety of consumer and industry applications such as thermal insulation in building, refrigerators, household furniture, shoes, packaging plastics etc. Owing to its properties polyurethane can be molded to any shape to enhance its industrial applications by providing comfort, style and convenience to one’s life. Polyurethane are widely used in construction and infrastructure activity. Thus, growing demand of polyurethane owing to durability with low thermal conductivity and ability to withstand external impacts is augmented to drive the overall market. Further, increasing demand of high performance and lightweight interior components, cushion foams in automotive parts to foster energy saving will fuel the demand for polyurethane market growth.

Global Polyurethane Market, By Product Market Share, 2015 (%)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region represents highest market share in the Global Polyurethane followed by Europe and North America. China is largest producer and consumer of polyurethane owing to skilled labor, easy availability of raw materials and lenient government regulations. Countries like India are the growing market for polyurethane due to favorable government regulations along with Make in India campaign started recently to foster the manufacturing activities in country.

Major players in automobile and construction industry are adopting low cost technology along with lightweight material for production. Hence, polyurethane market is anticipated to witnessed sustainable growth over the forecasted period.

North America and Europe region being prominent players in automobile and consumer appliances drive the insulators and sealants for energy efficiency in polyurethane market over the forecasted period. Rising government initiatives for Green Building in Europe and North America is also expected to drive the polyurethane market growth.

Competitive analysis:

Key players of the global Polyurethane market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Huntsman Corporation (U.S), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), DIC Corporation (JAPAN), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Key Findings

The global Polyurethane market is expected to reach USD 81,700.6 million by 2022

Regionally, Asia-Pacific has the largest market of USD 28,111.2 million by 2022

China accounted for the largest market share of 54.00% in 2014, with a market value of USD 9,710.6 Million is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2014, valued at USD 4,495.7 Million in 2014; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69%.

Construction segment accounted for the largest market share registering CAGR of 7.07% during the forecasted period.

On basis of type segment, Rigid Foam holds the market share of 31% in 2015

The report about Global Polyurethane Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.



Study Objectives of Polyurethane Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Polyurethane Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Intended Audience

Polyurethane manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Polyurethane

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

