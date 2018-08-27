Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2018

Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Information Report by Product Type (Head-up Display, Information Display, Infotainment & Navigation, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, and Others), Technology Type (Basic and Advanced), End Market (Economic Passenger Car, Luxury Cars, And Mid-Scale Priced Vehicle), Vehicle Type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), and region.

Market Scenario

Automotive cockpit electronics consists of the instrument panel, and other controls that enable the driver to drive the vehicle. The instrument panel is used to display relevant information on single large display to make it easier for the driver to ride the vehicle. In traditional form, there were self-contained systems that included steering, braking, traction, and other. Various technologies such as integrated infotainment, and driver assistance system (ADAS) have evolved now, and are part of automotive cockpit electronics industry. Automotive cockpit includes various products such as HUD, information display, infotainment & navigation, instrument cluster, and telematics. Head-up display is the most common and trending technology evolved in the cockpit module segment. Head-up display is a transparent display that displays the information in such a manner that the user is not distracted in any manner. The users will have their entire focus over driving the car with additional information showing on the windshield. An instrument cluster includes the speedometer, and other digital devices rather than analog device that is difficult to read. Automotive cockpit electronics is developed to enhance the driving experience of the driver by creating a comfortable environment in the vehicle. The electronics in the cockpit is built-in to provide safety for the driver and passenger. The demand for electronics in automotive has increased to with the increased demand for safety, quality infotainment, and better ride.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive cockpit electronics are growing demand for the innovate technologies such as head-up display, increase in the awareness for the safety. The growth is also powered by increase in the per capita income of the customers, and growing demand for the advanced autonomous cars with changing demand for advanced electronics devices. It shows all the information such as navigation and other relevant information for the driver in the line of sight. In case of instrument panel, the driver has to take his eyes off for a few moments but not in case of head-up display. Due to increase safety provided by innovative technologies in automotive cockpit module, cockpit electronics are expected to grow during the forecast period.

The automotive cockpit electronics market is segmented based on product type, technology type, end market, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as HUD, information display, infotainment & navigation, instrument cluster, telematics, and others. The Head-up display segment is expected to dominate the automotive cockpit electronics market during the forecast period due to increase in demand Head-up display in the luxury and premium vehicles. The growing awareness about the safety features of head-up display, is expected to drive the segment in future. On the basis of technology type, advanced cockpit electronics is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the features of advanced systems. Windshield head-up display, advance information display, and advance telematics, are some such systems. On the basis of end market, luxury car segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the advance feature developed in the luxury cars. Automotive OEMs are majorly focusing on development of high end infotainment and display system in the luxury vehicle to improve safety and attract more customers. This growing development in the luxury cars is expected to drive the segment in the future.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive cockpit electronics market during the forecast period due to the growing demand of vehicle in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. The demand for the cockpit electronics module is directly linked with the production of the vehicle. The increase in production of the vehicle, will result in the growing demand for cockpit electronics in the vehicle. Europe is expected to be the second largest region to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rise in the ownership of the passenger cars in Europe. Germany is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to a large number of passenger and commercial vehicle in this region. The increase in the passenger and commercial vehicle, is expected to result in the growth of region in future.

The Key Players in Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Harman International (U.S), Visteon Corporation (U.S), and Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), Denso Corp. (Japan), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Johnson Controls (U.S.), IAV (Germany), and Magneti Marelli (Italy).

