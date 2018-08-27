Corporate Learning Management System Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights:

The capacity of an organization to acquire, apply, and share knowledge for exploring new solutions and utilize them to improve efficiency and take a competitive advantage, is known as corporate learning. Corporate learning management system is used by companies to educate and train employees with the help of e-learning and traditional teaching methods. The corporate learning management helps to evaluate an employee’s performance with post-course test and metrics. Organizations are mainly focused on high-performance learning that generates profit growth and better revenue as compared to other competitors.

Continuous innovation in e-learning tools and the growing trend of enterprise mobility and BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices), drives the corporate learning management system market. Presentations are an important part of corporate e-learning. Tools such as Canava provide attractive and colorful presentation templates for various subjects. Another tool, Wikispaces provides technology to learners and instructional designers for collaborating and working simultaneously on the various document. Skype, Mysimpleshow, are a few platforms used for e-learning.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6293

Major Key players:

Absorb Software (Canada),

Adobe Systems (US),

Blackboard Inc. (US),

CrossKnowledge (US),

D2L (Canada),

Growth Engineering (UK),

IBM Corporation (US),

iSpring Suite (US),

Oracle Corporation (US),

SAP SE (Germany) among others.

Other players in market include Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Upside Learning (India), Epignosis (US), Geenio (Cyprus), Instructure Inc. (US), G-Cube (India), Docebo LMS (Canada), Saba Software (US), Expertus inc. (US), LearnUpon (Ireland), Mindflash Technologies Inc. (US), SumTotal Systems (US), Cypher Learning (US), Latitude CG (US), and Schoology Corporation (US) among others.

Segmentation:

By component, the Corporate Learning Management System market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions are sub-segmented into standalone solution and integrated solution. The services are further sub-segmented into consulting services, implementation services, and support services.

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into distance learning, instructor-led training, and blended learning.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium scale enterprises (SME’s).

By deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom., healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for corporate learning management system is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of corporate learning management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate in corporate learning management system market during the forecast period. High customer base and diversified countries in the field of IT & telecom is expected to drive the corporate learning management system market in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of Asia-Pacific is primarily dependent on the presence of major IT companies that develop technologies related to corporate LMS (Learning Management System).

North America is expected to dominate the corporate learning management system market during the forecast period. Technical advancements in learning methods and increasing adoption of e-learning tools are expected to grow the corporate learning management system market in the North American region.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/corporate-learning-management-system-market-6293

Intended Audience