Denise Alicea’s “Angels Always Near” Wins Gold in Dan Poynter’s 2018 Global Ebook Awards

“Angels Always Near”, a poetry collection written by sensational romance writer Denise Alicea has recently won Gold in Dan Poynter’s 2018 Global Ebook Awards. “Angels Always Near” won Gold in Poetry category

“Angels Always Near” was awarded by Dan Poynter in recognition for the most distinguished book of poetry. This prestigious literary honor has been bestowed on the author Denise Alicea for an outstanding work; her gentle, unassuming style of writing and her ability to tap into a reader’s psyche and yearnings. It is exhilarating to read a poetry collection that holds on with both its heart and its craft in equal measure, and through a significant length without letting up at all. “Angels Always Near” is crucial reading and crucial honoring; a significant achievement.

Denise Alicea made the most exciting contribution to poetry in the last year with the Angels Always Near poetry collection, which tells a story that is easy to understand and can be read in many distinct and fascinating ways. Because it can be read so variously, it offers a true richness of experience, and seems to continuously unveil truths.

The Angels Always Near poetry collection offers an experimental take on the timeless emotions of adolescence, capturing moments of imagination and being while exploring the universal theme of love through emotional wordscapes. It is a brief collection of a little over 30 heartfelt, direct and magical poems, many of which read as short stories in verse instead of explorations of abstract personal emotions or discussions of ideas.

Adolescence can be a highly emotionally charged time of life. The loss of childhood is so painful, the developmental challenges are so daunting, the vulnerability from insecurity is so great, the demands of growth are so many, the conflicts over independence are so frustrating, and the experience of growing older is so exciting. “Angels Always Near” is a refreshing journey through teenage eyes and the surprising truths that they can hold in explaining the world around them.

In the Angels Always Near poetry collection, the mysteries of teenage love and ideals of beauty are filtered through a mature adult perspective, bringing readers a new interpretation. The lush, nimble language and expertly woven construction of this remarkable poetry collection has left readers continually rereading it.

About Denise Alicea

Born to the great lively city of Manhattan, NY, and raised in quiet Connecticut, Denise Alicea started writing when drawing and painting were not enough. Deciding to try a new type of medium, she thought to start with poetry. After her first success and first reading at the age of fifteen, her writing began to take on a new life with her own worlds of fantasy, time travel, action, adventure and of course romance.

Denise draws inspiration from her favorite childhood cartoons and experiences to her current day ones. She is a member of Romance Writers of America and several of its chapters since 2005. Denise has won two awards for her short stories and several finalist nominations.

For Denise, winning the Dan Poynter’s 2018 Global Ebook Award for Best Poetry is an immense honor. She dedicates herself fully to her craft, places her ears to the past and present, and focuses on the resonances while at the same time turning up the volume on those voices that have been silenced or gone unheard.

Denise always finds the time to help others through RWA and also her book review blog, The Pen & Muse Book Reviews. When not writing, she loves technology, reading (romance, YA, anime, nonfiction, fiction, Technology, Social Media), watching movies and TV shows.

For more information, please visit: http://denisealicea.com or kindly send an email to aliceadenise@gmail.com