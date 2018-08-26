Beverage Packaging Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027

Packaging continues to gain traction as a platform for branding and marketing purposes. As beverage industry is becoming increasingly saturated, beverage companies are diverting their focus towards developing innovative and multifunctional packaging solutions. To offer enhanced consumer experience and convenience, major companies are concentrating on differentiating their products through incorporating diverse packaging solutions in alignment with the requirements of the customers. The long-term outlook on the beverage packaging marketis likely to remain positive, with a new research report added to XploreMR reflecting a 4.1% CAGR throughout 2027.

Companies to Divert their Focus towards Incorporating Innovative Solutions for Consumer Convenience

As packaging has become an important branding and marketing tool, major beverage manufacturers are focusing on incorporating novel and smart packaging solutions. To pace up with the growing requirements of customers, beverage manufacturers are focusing on leveraging the laser coding technology. With the adoption of cutting-edge technology, leading companies are concentrating on offering automated packaging solutions that are equipped with self-monitoring and learning features. Multi-functional features in the beverage packaging ensure that the quality of the product is maintained and is stored in the required temperature conditions.

Changing consumer preferences and requirements are also influencing the investment decisions of the leading manufacturers. As customers today prefer spending on on-the-go products, leading manufacturers are focusing on aligning with the growing requirements of the customers and incorporating innovative packaging solutions that offer convenience to the customers while traveling and working. To ensure maintenance of product quality, major manufacturers are concentrating on integrating self-cooling features.

For instance, a prominent packaging company based in France, LGR Packaging has developed an innovative packaging solution for chilled beverages – Freez BIB. With the implementation of this new bag-in-box packaging solution, end-use industries and consumers can utilize or drink chilled beverages. This packaging solution maintains the internal temperature of the packaging for over 2 hours. Through incorporating innovative and novel packaging solutions, leading companies are focusing on sustaining their lead in the competitive market.

Manufacturers to Opt for Plastic Materials for Effective Beverage Packaging Solutions

Valuable insights compiled in the market intelligence study provides crucial information on unbiased and accurate insights pertaining to various segments to the readers. This section of the report identifies three segments, which includes product type, material type, and application. Based on product type, the liquid carton products are expected to witness a significant revenue growth, recording a value of more than US$ 45,000 Mn over the forecast period. On the basis of material type, the plastic materials are expected to generate significant revenues and reflect the fastest growth in the global market throughout 2027.

Besides segmentation, the report has also sectioned the global market in terms of regions. On the basis of regions, the global market is segmented as Eastern Europe, APEJ, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Based on region, APEJ is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% by 2027-end attributed to increasing population with diverse preference and requirements in various countries such as China and India. Perspectives provided in the research report discusses various marketing strategies adopted by leading market players across regions and its impact on the overall market growth at a global level.

Innovative Technological Solutions to Unleash Growth Opportunities for Markey Players

In-depth insights encapsulated in the research report briefs the readers on the influence of strategies implemented by leading companies on the purchase decisions and consumer perspectives. The report also offers crucial information on the impact of leading technological solutions on the packaging industry. In order to pace up with the growing requirements of the customers, major manufacturers in the beverage industry are concentrating on incorporating innovative and product-specific features in the packaging solutions to assure the quality of the product.

