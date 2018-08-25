some suggestion should to know before buying wedding tiara

When we think “tiara,” most of us picture the princess type-peaked in the center like royalty. There are other shapes as well, however. Those shaped like a headband or symmetrical arch.

let you know about a few different styles. They are chosen because they are very popular among brides. Here are some of those examples.

How much should I pay for a crystal wedding tiara?

Crystal wedding tiaras are usually handcrafted. Their prices range considerably and at the top end of the spectrum you could pay ￡100’s. Be aware that crystal tiaras that cost this much have a massive mark up and you can probably find a similar design for much less. At the other end of the scale there are very inexpensive designs which may be poorly finished with sharp wires and substandard crystal, glass or even plastic beads.

What happens if it gets damaged in the post?

Before handing over any cash make sure you know whose responsibility it is for claiming if it gets damaged in the post.

Colored bridal tiara

This tiara is very suitable for people who love colorful jewelry. People usually combine colorful crystal in this tiara. Choosing the best color of your tiara can be very important to support your overall look. If you choose the wrong color, this could take away form the natural beauty you will want on your wedding day.

Your gown

Your wedding tiara should match or otherwise complement the gown. In general, pearls, beads, crystals, patterns, or colors in your dress should be repeated in the hair accessories.

Will my wedding tiara be insured when it’s posted?

You’ll need to make sure it will be insured for loss and damage while in the postal system. Check with the designer whether insurance is included in the price or not.

