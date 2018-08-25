“International Conference on Diabetes and Cholesterol Metabolism” is going to be held on October 15-17, 2018 at Dubai, UAE. The upcoming conference will be organized around the theme “Be Stronger than Diabetes”.

Metabolic Diseases 2018 enlightens the recent advancements related to Diabetes, cholesterol metabolism and aims on sharing the knowledge of the expertise in this field where the new generation scholars and researchers can increase their knowledge related to diabetes and metabolic diseases. The scientific sessions emphasize on diabetes mellitus, diabetes complications, endocrinology, obesity, metabolic syndrome, epidemiology of diabetes, cholesterol metabolism, lipid metabolism, cardiovascular diseases, hypercholesterolemia, recent advances in treatments and therapies. Metabolic Diseases 2018 welcomes all the diabetologists, endocrinologists, dieticians, diabetes educators, epidemiologists, doctors, physicians, research scholars, students, academic professionals, business professionals, pharma companies across the globe.