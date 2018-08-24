SRM DONATES RS. 1.07 CRORES FOR KERALA FLOOD RELIEF

New Delhi, 22nd August 2018: The SRM Group of Educational Institutions has given Rs. 1.07 crores to the state of Kerala in view of the devastation that has been brought about by unprecedented rains and flooding in the state. A cheque was handed over to Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister of the state.

“We are with the government and people of the State of Kerala in their hour of need. The damage brought upon by the rains is something that is unprecedented and the whole country needs to rise and support them in every way possible”, said Dr. T.R.Paari Vendhar, Founder Chancellor of the SRM Group. Joining him at the meeting were Dr. R.P. Satyanarayanan, President and Dr. R. Sivakumar, Vice President of SRM group of Institutions.