Engines which power today and tomorrow

The field of dynamic engines and its allied industries always call for amalgamation of brilliant insights, audacious technicians and world-class technology. Perhaps, this mantra was best understood by Cooper Corporation when they designed and manufactured India’s first diesel engine decades back, and is still one of the best engine manufacturing companies in India.

With a technical tie-up with RICARDO, UK, Cooper is well respected as Diesel Engine Manufacturers & Gas Engine Manufacturers. The engine size varies from 1.2 -7.8 litre and is known for their compact size, best-in-class fuel efficiency and lowest maintenance costs, and is available locally and internationally. Cooper engines are deployed across Agriculture, Construction Equipment, Marine, Automobiles, Pump, Tractor, etc.

Cooper Corporation has developed and manufactured a range of engines utilising the latest technology.

Power ranges from 14 hp to 280 hp

Displacement from 1.2 litres to 7.8 litres

2-cylinder engine of 1.2 litres, 3-cylinder engine of 3.4 litres, 4-cylinder engine of 4.5 litres and 6-cylinder engine of 7.8 litres

Designed to operate on diesel or gaseous fuel

Available in stationary or motive power configurations

High fuel efficiency: Airflow and combustion control, common rail high-pressure diesel fuel injection and rotary fuel systems, 2-cylinder engine dual overhead cam with HLA arrangement

Low noise and vibration: Bedplate architecture, cast iron structure, balancer shaft on the 2-cylinder engine

High durability: Compacted graphite iron cylinder heads, bainitic material wet cylinder liners

Lower operating costs: Higher service interval of 500 hours and a low requirement for consumables or spares

Our bouquet of offerings:

Cooper 2 Cylinder Engine:

This powerful engine finds resonance in Automotive, Genset, Marine & Industrial applications which call for exceptionally low emission levels, low noise and minimum vibration.

Features

Twin cylinder, in line, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine

Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) for diesel version

4 valves per cylinder

Double overhead camshafts

Turbo charged with charge air cooling and many more features…

Cooper 3 Cylinder Engine:

This engine is a perfect option offering minimum emission levels, low noise and lower vibration and is extremely effective in several industrial and marine applications.

Features

Three cylinder, in line, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine

Rotary Fuel Pump & Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) options available

4 Valves per cylinder

Euro IV compliant

Flexi fuel option and many more features…

Cooper 4 Cylinder Engine:

Features

Four cylinder, in line, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine

Rotary Fuel Pump & Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) options available

4 Valves per cylinder

Turbo charger with charge air cooling

Compact size, occupies less space per unit output

Euro IV compliant

Flexi fuel option and many more features…

Cooper 6 Cylinder Engine:

Features

Six cylinder, in line, 4 stroke, liquid cooled engine

Rotary Fuel Pump & Common Rail Direct Injection System (CDRI) options available

4 valves per cylinder

Turbo charger with charge air cooling

Compact size, occupies less space per unit output

Euro IV compliant

Flexi fuel option and many more features…

