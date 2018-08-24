3D Motion Capture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

We have produced a new premium report 3D Motion Capture Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of 3D Motion Capture. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of 3D Motion Capture Market by basis of type (hardware, services and software), application (biomechanical research, healthcare, media and entertainment, education, engineering and industrial applications) through main geographies in the Global 3D Motion Capture Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the 3D Motion Capture Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global 3D Motion Capture Market are Xsens Technologies B.V, OptiTrack, Shadow, Centroid 3D, Noraxon, Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH, Notch Interfaces, Inc., STT Systems, Qualisys AB, Motion Analysis Corporation. The global 3D motion capture systems market was valued at USD 112.3 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Reduction in the implementation cost for 3D motion capture is the factor driving the rise in demand towards 3D motion capture market as well as towards high quality 3D animations. Similarly recording real time data for further growth is another factor driving the growth of market. Data processing for software and hardware is one of the major factors restraining the growth of 3D capture market. Industrial application and biomechanics research are the key opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

Segments covered

The report segments 3D motion capture market on the basis of type, and by application. Based on type the 3D motion capture market has been segmented into hardware, services and software. The hardware segment is further segmented into sensors, cameras and communication devices. Moreover, the software segment is segmented into plug in 3D motion capture software and packaged 3D motion capture software. According to the application the market is segmented into biomechanical research, healthcare, media and entertainment, education, engineering and industrial applications among others.

Geographic coverage

The global 3D motion capture market covers analysis of the key geographies such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. North America held the largest share of the global 3D motion capture market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe in the past couple of years. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience substantial growth owing to rapid growth in the application industries in emerging markets. As a result, the leading companies in the market are focusing on the rising economies across the globe in order to expand their market presence and contribute towards the development of the market throughout the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies profiled in this report include Xsens Technologies B.V, OptiTrack, Shadow, Centroid 3D, Noraxon, Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH, Notch Interfaces, Inc., STT Systems, Qualisys AB, Motion Analysis Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global 3D motion capture market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of 3D motion capture market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the 3D motion capture market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global 3D motion capture market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

