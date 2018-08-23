Strengthen Childcare Businesses with Professional Childcare Management Services from Early Learning Management

Early Learning Management, an Australia-based company servicing childcare businesses, offers professional childcare management services through its experienced childcare experts.

[BUNDALL, 23/08/2018] — Early Learning Management, an organisation that focuses on childcare businesses in Australia, provides professional childcare management services. The company’s childcare experts have a wealth of experience in the field and work tirelessly to improve the operations of the childcare businesses they work with.

Professional Childcare Management

Early Learning Management targets companies that build, buy or sell childcare facilities for their professional childcare management services. The company eases the responsibilities of these childcare businesses with effective people management and a tailored solution for their needs. Doing so allows business owners to train their attention on the other aspects of their operations to enhance overall productivity.

The management service covers:

• Design and Setup – this includes centre policy development, project management, transition management, acquisition assistance, fitout advice and other planning requirements for childcare businesses

• Compliance – ensuring compliance with territory laws and regulations to keep the childcare business operational at all times

• Business Management – from payroll to operational optimisation, business management assures the childcare business is managed properly

• Research and Development – constantly finding effective management strategies and opportunities for improvement

The ELM Team

John Hutchison, Director for Early Learning Management, has almost three decades of experience in the childcare industry. Aside from being the CEO, he brings his childcare management exposure, marketing skills and digital knowledge to the leading role.

Other members of the team – including Rebecca Hutchison, Leanne Matthews, Sandi Fern and Tina McDonald – all have years of experience in the childcare industry as well as decades of knowledge in their respective fields. With John’s leadership, the team works together to build successful childcare businesses.

About Early Learning Management

Early Learning Management wants to be a part of the success story of every childcare business they work with. Whether it is a rising business or an existing one that requires assistance, the company is always willing to provide guidance in achieving business objectives.

For more information about Early Learning Management and other enquiries, visit their website at https://www.elm.net.au/.