Global Hearing Aids boost the growth of Industry 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Hearing Aids Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Hearing Aids Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Hearing Aids.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Hearing Aids Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Hearing Aids Market are Sonova, Cochlear Limited, GN Store Nord A/S, MED-EL, SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC, Widex, William Demant Holding A/S, and Zounds Hearing, Inc. The global hearing aids market was sized over USD 5.15 billion in 2015. The global hearing aids market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 4.5% and 5.0% during 2017-2023.

Growing number of patients with hearing loss, technological advancements in hearing aids sector, increased use of binaural fittings are the key factor driving the growth of global hearing aids market. Moreover, lack of awareness and social stigma, high cost of hearing aids, recompense issues and competition from cochlear implants are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing potential offered by emerging countries, innovation in design, and introduction of directional microphones are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the hearing aids market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on product includes behind-the-ear, in-the-ear and receiver-in-ear. Behind-the-ear are specially recommended for children, as they grow they need changes in hearing devices.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Americas was the largest market among the geographies and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%. Furthermore, Europe market is expected to grow steadily because of the increased use of hearing aids and the growing geriatric population. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due increased amount of old people in countries such as Japan and China has a positive impact on the growth of the emerging market in APAC Moreover, Latin America (covered in ROW region) is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc., Sonova, Cochlear Limited, GN Store Nord A/S, MED-EL, SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC, Widex, William Demant Holding A/S, and Zounds Hearing, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of hearing aids globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hearing aids. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the hearing aids market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hearing aids market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

