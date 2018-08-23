Get All Information About

Now its official that, the much-awaited fight of 2018 is going to take place in September 2018. The previous canelo vs ggg 2017 match was close to tying, and that is why the fans are eager to watch the next fight session between this two fighting legends.

As per the critiques, in this season also the fight will either end as a tie between this two fighter, or the winner will get the chance to win by a few points only. After critically reviewing the fighting style of these two fighters, it can be easily seen that there is no major change in their style. Like any Golovkin fan can tell it that is going to start the fight with a jab, and he will start the game with attacking strategy. On the other hand, Canelo is going to start the fight in defensive mode.

Initially, the producers and the event organizers of this fight selected 5th may for the fighting day, but one of the fighters was facing controversies regarding the use of the banned drug. That is why the producers organized alvarez vs golkovin rematch. The controversy about the fighters disappointed the millions of fans worldwide, and that is why the organizers rescheduled the fight just after the end of the controversy.

For the promotion of this fight, both of the fighters have released their training video. The video speaks a lot about the upcoming fight, and there is no doubt that is the pelea canelo vs ggg fight is going to be an interesting one.

As per the training video uploaded in the name of canelo vs ggg youtube, it can be seen that Canelo has improved his skills a lot, and this time he is aiming more at his footwork and defense skills. Canelo is a more organized fighter, and he likes to dominate the fight with his precise moves. On the other hand, Gennady is more of an aggressive fighter, that can be seen throughout the fight.

Both of these fighters are famous all over the world because of their clean fighting skills, and overwhelming speed. Both of these fighters fight in the mid-range category, where speed and precision determine the end result of the fight.

Another exciting news has come up for the boxing match lovers, is that the renowned player O’Sullivan will visit as a guest. O’Sullivan has a large fanbase, and the sponsors of this game will also use his fan base to increase their TRP. Though it is not confirmed that O’Sullivan is coming for a fight or just as a guest.

Some sources revealed that O’Sullivan will also have a fight in this session, but the name of the opponent is not revealed yet. The fight will be streamed globally on HBO, and live broadcast on the internet will be made as well. Canelo vs GGG2 live stream will be broadcasted in the UK in the afternoon 4 pm, and it will be telecasted in the USA at night after 8 p.m. The fans of these two fighters are eagerly waiting for this legendary event, and there is no doubt that this event is going to create history in the boxing industry.