Casio Edifice Analog Multi-Color Dial EF-130D-1A5V Mens Watch: Damn good sturdy!

If the Edifice name entices but the complications give you creeps, the Casio Edifice Analog Multi-Color Dial EF-130D-1A5V Mens Watch is for you! It is the perfect example of the latest and simplest, mainstream technological inventions packed into a single unit. All those come together making it a watch that’s elegant, brilliant, beautiful and smart. The Casio Edifice Analog Multi-Color Dial EF-130D-1A5V Mens Watch is also designed and engineered for the harshest of environmental conditions faced by the man who often goes places. The tilted metal micro-bar at 4’o doesn’t only enhance the face’s aesthetics; for the truly outgoing man, it’s a worthy piece of glass-guard for a place that’s prone to intense degrees of damage.

The Casio Edifice Analog Multi-Color Dial EF-130D-1A5V Mens Watch is a sturdy and durable example of Casio’s beautiful craftsmanship. It’s the trademark of every Edifice, whether a chronograph or not. Still, it is one of the very rare Edifice pieces the managed to stay a simpler, everyday watch.

The Casio Edifice Analog Multi-Color Dial EF-130D-1A5V Mens Watch appears better than the promotional pictures in real life; it’s metallic body and shiny contrasts attract eyes to its every detail. The dial is beautiful, to say the least. It will stay that way for many years ahead. It’s been built to go strong and shiny, irrespective of its opening day!

Pale red on an almost blue-black/ stone-black is a rare color scheme and doesn’t grab eyeballs. It is a conversation starter, but that’s after a while! Those grabbing the Casio Edifice Analog Multi Color Dial EF-130D-1A5V Mens Watch straight from the digital domain might not find it as dazzling as a long time analog user would. But it’s as water resistant as many of your digital field watches; the pro-tools (not the software). You may happily go for a swim wearing it and its specs rate a decent 100m (330 feet). It’s best to set the threshold at 300m. The changes in pressure underwater at this depth don’t vary in extremes; still, do not take the Casio Edifice Analog Multi-Color Dial EF-130D-1A5V Mens Watch beyond the 330-mark intentionally. The tiny gaskets might hold even greater pressures but not for long! The quartz movement inside is not protected against permanent water damage; the water resistance is solely the responsibility of the sturdily built case, fitted with the glass and the case back. Gaskets, as mentioned earlier, also play a major part.

