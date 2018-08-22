World Waterbased Coatings Market by Increasing Demand in Architectural & Automotive Sector Demand, Size, key players, Industry Landscape Analysis Report 2018

The report offers changing market dynamics in the waterbased coatings industry, presenting historical, current and projected market size in terms of value (USD million). The AxiomMRC research study provides an in-depth analysis of the industry value chain focusing on the peer and parent markets of waterbased coatings, such as coating resins market, coatings market etc.

Increasing demand from architectural applications is driving the waterbased coatings market.

The global Waterbased Coatings Market is witnessing sustainable growth owing to increasing demand for building & construction and growth in automotive production in Asia-Pacific & Europe. Moreover, the overall market is also being propelled by growth in the application areas of waterbased coatings such as, architectural & decorative, marine, wood, packaging & transportation etc. Moreover, growth prospects in highly regulated regions would further provide significant growth opportunities to this market. However, the global waterbased coatings market is hampered by uneven enforcement and availability of cost-effective substitutes of waterbased coatings.

Waterbased coatings, also identified as dispersion coatings have become a leading technology.

In the industry, as they are ecologically friendly, odourless and tasteless. These coatings dry physically by means of the absorption into the substrate and evaporation of water, which is attained through hot air and infrared. Moreover, they also offer numerous advantages such as reduction of solvent emissions into the atmosphere, short processing times, outstanding elasticity and resistance of the coating film to temperature shifts & atmospheric agents. Furthermore, the waterbased coatings also provide ease of over coatings. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the waterbased coatings market.

Largest market for waterbased coating market by geography.

By geography, the global waterbased coatings market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions which includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand of waterbased coatings from the construction and automotive sector are the key growth drivers for this region. Countries such as the China, India, and Japan are witnessing high growth in the waterbased coatings market. Growing number of packaging & transportation and marine industries is likely to boost the market over the coming years.

Leading key market players in waterbased coatings market.

The leading market players of the global waterbased coatings market include AkzoNobel, Arkema SA, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co, DowDuPont, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., Shawcor, Sika, The Sherwin-Williams Company and Tikkurila. Collaborations and endorsements are the key growth strategies adopted by the major players to reinforce their positions in the international market. For instance, in June 2017, Hempel A/S opened a new research and development facility for passive fire protection (PFP) coatings near Barcelona, Spain.

