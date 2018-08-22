Vivi Puppy’s wood and Feeder products manufacturer in Korea

The models in the homepage are friends we met at the “Organic Animal Sanctuary “sponsored and volunteered by Bibi Puppy. Bibi Puppy continues to support the expansion of pets’ welfare through the “Organic Animal Sanctuary”. I will make a happy world with companion animals.

WOOD EDITION:

• Change the direction of the frame.

• Change the position of the frame.

• Combine wood and fabric.

• Change the fabric pattern.

Without hammer or drill Vivi is ready !!If rarely used, disassemble and fit into a small space!!

Healthy Fragrance:

Vivi Puppy’s wood products use birch plywood and the highest E zero (E0) grade of furniture materials.

The soft off-white, the sophistication of fine wood, wood grain, and the soft touch, are all part of nature’s mystery.

Convenient Usability:

A great deal of sophistication and convenience are put into the design. You can feel it while using the product.

Graduated ruler to check the amount of food

Tableware adjustable to companion animal’s eye level

Design easy to put in and take out Fantastic angle and eye level

WOOD Edition:

Package size :

610mm(W)*510mm(L)*90mm(H)

SPACE EDITION:

What is Vivi Puppy?

A modern sense of a brand that expresses the feeling of Vivi style in the traditional European sense, pursuing happiness and fashion with a companion animal.

To attain friendliness and comfort, we use environmental friendly and functional materials to seek out new and unchanging hearts.

This is also a brand with a noticeable design that considers not only practical use and neatness but also the health of the companion animal.

4 Type Feeder:

Joy of Eating:

The four types of characters are great and stylish, lovely and nobly produced.

• Friendly Sha-sha

• Sensible Coco

• Lovely Lulu

• Cool Hund