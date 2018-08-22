Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants Market to Grow at CAGR of 3.4% through 2017 to 2026

A surfactant is a surface active agent and has molecules that have two opposite properties. One portion of the molecule of the surfactant is polar and water-loving and the other portion of the molecule is hydrophobic or water fearing.

It is due to this dual nature of the molecules of the surfactants, they can work with both water soluble and water insoluble molecules. With the help of the surfactants, cleansing and building of foam in soaps and shampoos is done as it works at the surface between water and fat. Since the surfactants have the property of being mixed with water and fat in the skin, allowing the dirt to be cleaned. As far as the latest trends in the surfactants market are concerned, mildness and moisturization are the important factors. Also, there is a trend of consumers preferring sulfate-free surfactants, more so in personal care applications like shampoos and body washes.

According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, the global market for surfactant cleansers and adjuvants is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% in terms of volume during the forecast period, 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, an estimated US$ 26,900 Mn worth of surfactant cleansers and adjuvants are pegged to be sold in the global market.

4 Insights on How Global Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants Market will Evolve by 2026

Non-ionic surfactants segment in the product type category is forecasted to exhibit a sluggish CAGR during the period of assessment and is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 5,800 Mn by the end of 2026. The non-ionic surfactants segment was expected to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the product type category by the end of the year 2017.

Hair care products segment in the application category is forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the period of assessment and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 6,200 Mn by 2026 end. The hair care products segment was expected to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the application category by 2017 end and is expected to gain market share during the forecast period.

The dry segment in the form category was forecasted to exhibit a sluggish CAGR during the period of assessment and is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 11,960 Mn by the end of 2026. The dry segment was estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the form category by 2017 end.

Fact.MR forecasts the US surfactant cleansers and adjuvants market to grow from US$ 2,906.8 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,645.6 Mn in 2026. This represents a sluggish compound annual growth rate from 2017 to 2026.

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of surfactant cleansers and adjuvants, which include, Huntsman Corporation, Kao Corporation, BASF, Croda International, Rhodia, Akzo Nobel, Clariant, Stepan Company and Evonik Industries. These companies will be responsible for almost entire surfactant cleansers and adjuvants produced in the world through 2026.