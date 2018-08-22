Mooring Integrity Management Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026

Global Mooring Integrity Management Market: Overview

The mooring integrity management process is a series of actions or steps taken in order to achieve mooring integrity. It is intended to control the risk of a loss-of-position event such as mooring line failure, which can lead to failure of the riser and release of hydrocarbons. In order to manage the loss-of-position event, the necessary recovery plans must be in place. Mooring lines and flexible riser systems have gained significance recently. Mooring systems are designed to last for long periods of time (generally 10 to 30 years) in extremely challenging environments.

Between tropical cyclones, accelerated corrosion, and constant fatigue loads, every operating area faces major challenges for continuous operation without failure. In order to meet these challenges, guidance regarding mooring design needs to be equally strong. Software packages accurately simulate mooring loads; components are manufactured with higher strength and fatigue capacities; and design guidance is updated to reflect new failure modes.

Global Mooring Integrity Management Market: Drivers

Particularly in deep-water and hostile environments, where off-loading is high and complex, design methods are often pushed to the limit of current capabilities and experience. Three integral aspects of maintaining mooring integrity management for extended periods of time are monitoring, inspecting, and performing engineering analysis. Monitoring designs for input/output parameters ensure that design assumptions and predictions including line tensions (or line angles), vessel excursions, and metocean conditions are valid. Inspecting ensures that components remain undamaged; deteriorate at anticipated rates; and function according to assumptions of the design. Performing engineering analysis when the mooring system is operating outside out of the intended design envelope ensures that it meets allowable excursions and minimum safety factors for intact, damaged, and fatigue-limit states.

Benefits of mooring integrity management include its assistance in reducing the incidence and magnitude of design-related errors. Mooring integrity management also helps in the reduction of fabrication errors. New technological innovations are emerging in order to develop cost-efficient solutions for mooring integrity management. One of the limitations of mooring systems is that they fail when they face conditions outside of their intended design envelope. Safety concerns are also one of the restraints of mooring systems. Extreme weather conditions such as storms and heavy tides pose a threat to mooring integrity management systems. Budgetary and technical constraints affect the strategy choose to ensure that the reliability of mooring systems stays uncompromised.

