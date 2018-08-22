Majority Boost in the Adoption of SOC Services

SOC services have become a go-to defense for several enterprises as a part of their IT infrastructure strategies and policies. Cyber security incidents, when they happen, can amount to staggering losses for enterprises with several consequences on its IT stability.

An example in this case—SingHealth, a Singaporean public healthcare service provider had to face a lot of flak from stakeholders when they lost 1.5 million customer records to an online hacker.

With an increase in cyber attacks and ransomware on the internet, companies are seeking better safety and privacy on the cloud from such incidents. Cyber security is a top priority for businesses and the entire market is estimated to exceed $1 trillion by 2021, among which SOC services plays a considerable role. The combination of a strong set of technology solutions paired with a plethora of various vigilant processes has propelled the popularity of SOC as a service.

The latest industry report from MarketsAndMarkets forecasts a CAGR of 15.3% from 2016 to 2021. The SOC service providers in the market have upped their game in order to expand their presence across various industry verticals. SOC vendors have employed various strategies to diversify their product portfolio and customize their services to better suit the needs of thriving businesses.

Recently, British Telecom, whose security divisions works in close collaboration with Europol and Interpol, has set up a new cyber SOC unit in India, Gurugram. It aims to leverage about a 100 IT professionals through its unit to monitor threats against it’s assets and customer networks.

Several other companies across verticals are also beginning to put their trust in SOC services to help create a protective shield around themselves and safeguard business and data from malicious hackers. With the use of SOC that employs threat assessment, investigations of security events, intrusion detection and prevention, ethical hacking, and penetration testing along with other complex processes, the service is set to flourish in the next few years.

