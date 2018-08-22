Grease Cartridges Development, Shares, Size and Forecast 2018 to 2028

Application of lubricating grease is increasing exponentially in the automotive and mining industries. Presence of a wide range of lubricating grease explains increasing demand for storage equipment for grease such as grease cartridges. As lubrication plays an essential role in delivering enhanced operational performance, indispensable use of lubricating grease in multiple industries is likely to bode well for the future growth of the grease cartridges market. In particular, as automotive manufacturers thrive to deliver extended warranties with longer intervals between services visits, development of effective lubricating grease can further push the growth of the grease cartridges market. Further, as opposed to traditional grease applications, modern consumers look for convenience in applying grease products. Given that demand for grease cartridges as a convenient grease storage solution is likely to grow in the foreseeable future.

Fiberboard and plastic board type grease cartridges are the most commonly used grease cartridges by end users. Plastic board cartridges are preferred over fiberboard cartridges due to higher raw material prices of paperboard. Moreover, plastic board cartridges have rigid structures with reduced chances of leakage and climate resistance, which, in turn, allows safer shipping. As manufacturers in the grease cartridges market deliver innovative lubricating packaging solutions, with the increasing consumer base, the grease cartridges market is expected to witness a steady growth in coming years.

Global Grease Cartridges Market: Overview & Historical Analysis

Requirements from the machinery operators for excellent wear and corrosion resistance of the machinery parts has led to the advent of advanced forms of greases. Grease cartridges are extensively being used for the storage of greases as they are extremely advantageous as compared to conventional formats of grease packaging. All other formats such as tubs were being used for the storage of grease, however the market has been witnessing a shift to the cartridges market due to ease of dispensing of grease from the cartridge format coupled with better performance in wet and humid environment. Additionally, grease cartridges are also found to have significantly reduce the machine downtime which was earlier reported with all other conventional formats.

Global Grease Cartridges Market: Segmentation

The global grease cartridges market is segmented on the basis of material type, capacity, closure, end use, and geography.

On the basis of material type, the global grease cartridges market is segmented into

Plastics

HDPE

PP

Others

Paper & Paperboard

The global grease cartridge market is witnessing a shift from cardboard to plastic formats. Plastic is the major material used for the production of grease cartridges. The high market share of plastic grease cartridges can be attributed to their high thermo stability and chemical resistance.

Plastic grease cartridges are also preferred for the fact that there is no tube tearing which eventually eliminates product wastage.

On the basis of capacity, the global grease cartridges market is segmented into

0-10 oz

10-20 oz

Above 20 oz

On the basis of closure, the global grease cartridges market is segmented into

Pull-off

Piston cap

Flat cap

Spouted

Pull off closure is expected to account for the largest share in the global grease cartridge market. The high preference for the sub segment can be credited to an easy to open feature which further minimizes the spilling chances.

On the basis of end use, the global grease cartridge market is segmented into

Automotive

Construction

Other Industrial

Oil & Gas Industry

Others

Automotive is the major end user of the global grease cartridges market. Grease cartridges are used for the lubrication of automotive parts. Also, there is a huge demand for marine lubricants wherein they find extensive application in oil & gas industries. The marine lubricants are important for greater resistance to rust, lower viscosity loss and greater anti-wear capacity. It is therefore further expected to propel the demand of grease cartridges among the oil & gas industry.

On the basis of geography, the global grease cartridges market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

North America is expected to lead the global grease cartridges market. The growth of the region can be attributed to rapid industrialization coupled with a developed base of end users in the region.

Global Grease Cartridges Market: Innovations

Innovations surfacing in the global grease cartridges market include personalized design printing through UV silk screen printing. Enhanced neck and leak resistance features are also being introduced by key manufacturers to ensure the smooth functioning of the grease guns.

Global Grease Cartridges Market: Key Consumers

Some of the key consumers of the global grease cartridges market are Chevron Corporation, Castrol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, BP Plc., Total S.A., Kuwait Petroleum Intonations, Haynes Manufacturing Company, Bel Ray Company, Inc., and AGS Company.

Global Grease Cartridges Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global grease cartridges market are Biederman Enterprises Ltd., Sonoco products company, MBP Manufacture Bourguignonne de Plastique, Fischbach USA, Berlin Packaging, Tubi System AB, GR Produkter AB, Eurokartuschen eK, and Adhesive Materials Group.

