Global Veterinary Vaccines Market is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 8.46 Billion by the year 2023.

In the year 2018, The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market was valued at USD 6.47 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 8.46 Billion with pace of 5.5% CAGR. Veterinary vaccines are vaccines which are used companion animals, pets and livestock animals. These vaccines have been gaining population eventually from few previous decades. Interest in animal health care is grabbing the major share of the market.

Growing adaptation of pets as well as increased care towards animal health is estimated to drive the market.

Factors affecting market growth:

• Rising prevalence of animal diseases. (+)

• Increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases in humans. (+)

• Growing awareness against the use of antimicrobials. (+)

• Investments of governmental as well as private bodies. (+)

• High maintenance costs for the storage of vaccines. (-)

• Rising adoption of a vegetarian diet in major economies owing to the increased risk of obesity and other chronic diseases. (-)

Europe leads the Global Veterinary Vaccines Market

Market Segmentation

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market is segmented on the basis of geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

European region is accounted for the major share of the market. in terms of consumption. United States is trailing right behind Europe region. These two regions claimed over 70% of the global share together.

Key players:

The major shareholders of the Global Veterinary Vaccines Market include Protein Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc, Novartis Animal Health, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Zoetis, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Heska Corporation, Biogenesis Bago SA, Sanofi Animal Health, Inc., Bioniche Animal Health Canada, and Bayer HealthCare AG.

