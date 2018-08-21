Report Explores the Global Gelatin Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Gelatin Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Gelatin. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Gelatin Market by source(bones, bovine hides, pig skin, sheep skin), application(food & beverages, dyeing & tanning, nutraceuticals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, photography), function(gelling agent, stabilizer, thickener) through main geographies in the Global Gelatin Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Gelatin Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Gelatin Market are Capsugel Inc, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Ewald Gelatin GmbH, Gelita AG, Gelnex, India Gelatine & Chemicals, Italgelatine S.p.A,Junca Gelatines S.L, Norland Products Inc, PB Gelatin, Rousselot S.A.S, Sterling Biotech, and Weishardt Group.

Global gelatin market size is expected to exceed USD x.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 5% and 5.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Gelatin is a colorless, odorless and tasteless substance widely used in food products. Gelatin is made from collagen, a soft protein which connects bones, muscles, skins and tendons of mammals such as cows and pigs. The sticky jelly substance obtained, after prolonged boiling of safe to use cartilages, muscles and skins is dried into powder form, for commercial use in various industries. Gelatin finds applications as gelling agent stabilizers and thickeners in cakes, candies, fruit desserts, fruit jellies, ice-creams, marshmallows, puddings, yogurts and some others. Gelatin find industrial applications in the manufacturing of cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceutical products, dyeing and tanning materials, photographic plate coatings, and some others. Gelatin helps in improving mood, sleep, skin health, digestion and intestinal health, protecting joints and reducing the joint pain, maintaining hormonal balance, heart healthy, and bones stronger, detoxing liver, preventing stretch marks, anti-aging and resists wrinkles, aiding the wellbeing of hair, nails and teeth, stimulating high metabolism and losing weight.

Heavy investments by major players such as Capsugel, Gelita AG, PB Gelatins, Rousselot S.A.S, Weishardt Group and others in research and development for product innovation to counter the threat of alternatives and for finding new applications characterizes the global gelatin market. Increasing preference for convenience & functional food and beverages among people, due to change in lifestyles and need for instant nutrition, drive the growth of the global gelatin market. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the health benefits of the gelatin is enhancing the demand for gelatin based products. As gelatin is a good source for protein, the demand for gelatin is anticipated to increase significantly to meet the increasing demand from nutraceutical industry for making nutritional supplements. Due to the health benefits the applications of gelatin is increasing in the personal care products and it is expected to drive the growth of the market. The technological advancements and emergence of new applications in pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the gelatin market. Due to the protein content and the compatibility with the milk, the use of gelatin in dairy products is expected to increase during the forecast period. Fish based gelatin segment is expected to grow faster, due to the demand from food processing and pharmaceutical sectors, during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The endemic Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy has affected the availability of the raw materials and it is expected to cause volatility in the raw materials prices. Stringent regulations regarding the gelatin use, due to the use of animal parts for the manufacturing, is a restraint for the global gelatin market. The production of gelatin-free pharmaceutical products is a restraint for the market. Moreover, the increasing concern among the consumers regarding the use of dead bodies of animals for making gelatin hinders the growth of the market. Availability of vegetarian alternatives for gelatin such as agar agar, carrageenan, guam gum, & pectin and increasing preference for those among health conscious vegetarians and vegans is a major challenge for the major players in the global gelatin market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of gelatin market. Moreover, the global gelatin market is segmented by source, by application and by function. The global gelatin market by source covers bones, bovine hides, pig skin, sheep skin, and some others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as food & beverages, dyeing & tanning, nutraceuticals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, photography, and some others. Based on function, the market is segmented as gelling agent, stabilizer, thickener and some others.

Geographies covered

The global fruit concentrates market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Among geographies, Europe is the dominant gelatin market with a global share of around 40%. The increasing consumption of gelatin in countries such as Germany and France, increasing demand for natural nutritional ingredients in food and beverages, and the presence of huge number of pharmaceutical companies in the region drive the growth of the European gelatin market. However the impact of the endemic Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in the short term, as the outbreak affected large bovine population in Europe and it affect the availability of raw materials for gelatin. North America is the second largest gelatin market. Presence of major global meat processing companies, increasing demand for organic personal care products and functional foods and beverages drive the growth of the North American gelatin Market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing gelatin market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023, due to the huge population in region, increasing consumption of convenience food and beverages, increasing instances of ailments such as arthritis and increasing demand for personal care products. Increasing demand for frozen and convenience foods in countries such as Brazil and Argentina drive the growth of the Latin American gelatin market. As a major meat exporting region, Latin America has the potential to grow as a major gelatin market, due to the availability of raw materials.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global gelatin market include Capsugel Inc, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Ewald Gelatin GmbH, Gelita AG, Gelnex, India Gelatine & Chemicals, Italgelatine S.p.A,Junca Gelatines S.L, Norland Products Inc, PB Gelatin, Rousselot S.A.S, Sterling Biotech, and Weishardt Group.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of gelatin globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the gelatin market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the gelatin market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

