Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market value USD 5.9 billion by 2023

The Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is estimated at USD 4.39 billion in 2018. It is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.1% to attain USD 5.9 billion by 2023. The peripheral intravenous catheter is venous devices manufactured by the usage of silicon and other substances to avoid side effects. These properties allow sufferers to maintain PIVCs of their veins or body for long intervals of time without suffering side effects. Essentially, peripheral intravenous catheters are used to infuse treatment and diverse fluids at once into a vein of an affected person.

View Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/peripheral-intravenous-catheters-market-5320/

Request Report Sample:

Huge growth in healthcare expenditure is to promote the growth of the market

Factors affecting market growth:

Rising geriatric population (+)

Advancement in surgical and treatment technologies (+)

Huge growth in healthcare expenditure (+)

Increased surgical procedures (+)

Mounting in number of hospitals (+)

High cost of closed catheters (-)

Lack of skilled professionals (-)

Get your customized report:

North America holds the largest percentage of the market

Market Segmentation

The Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is geographically segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



North America is leading the market. Europe is the second biggest market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the swiftly improving healthcare infrastructure, growing disposable profits, and swiftly growing medical tourism industry in this place.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/peripheral-intravenous-catheters-market-5320/request-sample

Key players:

Some of the major share holders of the market include Smith Medical, Terumo Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tangent Medical, and Vygon Group.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Phone: +1-888-702-9626