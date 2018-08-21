Elastic Characteristics Of Spiral Welded Pipe

In the manufacturing process of the spiral welded pipe, the strip is fed into the roll-up former at a certain angle and direction, and is subjected to bending deformation of the three-roll bending machine, sizing of the outer holding roller or the inner supporting roller, and internal and external welding devices. After the welding process, a part of the elastic bending moment remains in the inside of the finished tube blank. This part of the buckling moment is balanced with the moment required to keep the tube blank in a circular shape, and the tube blank itself is in a state of tending to elastic recovery.

If the tube blank is cut along its axial direction and its circumferential direction constraint is removed, the remaining buckling moments of this part are freely released, resulting in a rebound of the tube blank. This is the so-called residual problem of spiral welded pipe. Residual stress caused by the remnant bending moment (referred to as residual elastic bending moment or residual bending moment) remaining inside the tube blank has a significant influence on the service performance of the welded pipe. Therefore, the remnants of the spiral welded pipe are in the industry. The understanding and research of complex problems are increasingly valued. At present, when ordering steel pipes, in order to ensure the safety and reliability of pipelines (especially some important oil and gas pipelines), the residual rebound control of the welded pipes is usually clearly quantified and attached to the more demanding steel pipe orders. Supplementary technical conditions. This practice has become a common practice.

After the welding of the spiral submerged arc pipe, there is no cold expansion process, so that after the welding is completed, the residual enthalpy of the welded pipe is complicated and diverse, such as uneven distribution, high peak, etc., and the residual of the spiral submerged arc welded pipe produced by each manufacturer The difference in stress is large. The existence of large residual tensile stress inside the steel pipe is one of the main reasons for limiting the use of the spiral welded pipe. On the one hand, the residual tensile stress is superimposed on the transport pressure to become the driving force for the crack instability expansion; on the other hand, due to the non-uniformity of the residual stress distribution, there is a high residual tensile stress locally, and the local high stress After superimposing with the working pressure, in the presence of corrosive medium, stress corrosion damage or corrosion fatigue damage is easily generated, resulting in early failure of the pipeline: this is also the reason why the reliability of the spiral welded pipe is lower than that of the UOE welded pipe.

Moreover, with the increase of the conveying pressure and the improvement of the steel grade of the welded pipe, this problem is more prominent. However, for the external sizing former, the bending curvature 1/R2 formed by bending deformation of the strip in the three-roll bending machine of the former is greater than the bending curvature 1/R of the finished blank. At the time, by the constraint and control provided by a damping device (special design required) added to the spiral direction of the output of the tube blank, the tube blank of α2(Ro) in the small diameter state can still be welded. Previously, it was possible to expand outward to the specified pipe diameter RO and achieve the purpose of sizing the pipe blank by the outer holding roller. As shown in Fig. 633, the produced tube blank has a circumferential negative elastic property.

That is to say, the external sizing former is used as an auxiliary control means by means of a constraint provided by a specially designed damping device. It is also possible to produce a tube blank having a circumferential negative elastic property. Although this kind of damping device has not been applied yet, the rationality and feasibility of this kind of guaranteeing measure cannot be denied. The above is the introduction of the elastic properties of the spiral welded pipe.