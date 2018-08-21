Allergy Immunotherapy Market 2018 Growth Overview | Regional Analysis | Top Players and Outlook till 2023

“Allergy Immunotherapy Market” Report Exclusory Available at MarketReseacrhFuture.com with Unique Research information. Report covered In a Segregated way like Segmentation with sub segments and Mega Trends. Outlet till 2023

Allergy Immunotherapy Market – Scenario

Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT), also known as desensitization, is the only treatment therapy which targets the cause of allergy. According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), approximately 10%-40% of the global population is suffering from allergy in 2013.

Increasing number of patient pool suffering from allergy has spurred the growth of the market. Increasing awareness of the treatment, technological advancement, rapid adoption and increasing demand from emerging economies are driving the growth for the market.

Some other factors like rising prevalence of various chronic diseases like allergy, asthma, diabetes and hypertension are driving the market growth. Growing research & development, clinical trials, and new approvals are leading the market growth. Companies are collaborating with hospitals and independent research centers to develop new treatments that is another major driver for the market. Rapid adoption of Allergy Immunotherapy treatments by medical professionals as well as patients, technological advancements, increasing knowledge of benefits of the treatments, and increasing success rate are important factors for the growth of global Allergy Immunotherapy market. The market for Allergy Immunotherapy in emerging markets of Asia and Latin America is flourishing and demand for various Allergy Immunotherapy treatments is expected to rise in near future.

The countries like China is showing rapid growth in Asia Pacific region. Companies are investing large amount of money for business expansion in this region due to its high potential market growth. Technological advancement is also playing important role in this market by providing effective diagnostic and treatment options that leading to high success rate of Allergy Immunotherapy treatments. Changing healthcare practices, increasing healthcare expenditure and extended insurance cover are creating path for the growth of this market.

The market for allergy immunotherapy is growing at a swift pace. The market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~10.85% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 4,324.7 million by 2023.

Top Players:

Stallergenes Greer

Merck KGaA

Allergy Therapeutics

Circassia

DBV Technologies

HAL Allergy Group and others.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market – Segmentation:

Global Allergy Immunotherapy market has been segmented on the basis of allergy type which comprise of allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, peanut allergy, cat allergy, and other allergies.

On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT), Sublingual Immunotherapy, and Specific Immunotherapy (SIT). Sublingual Immunotherapy is further sub-segmented into sublingual immunotherapy drops, and sublingual immunotherapy tablets.

Regional analysis of global Allergy Immunotherapy market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, Europe is the top contributor in this market. The Western Europe is holding the largest market share and is expected to reach USD 954.1 million by 2023. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases like allergy, asthma, diabetes and hypertension drive this market in Europe.

According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Belgium, in 2015 nearly 150 million European citizens were suffering from chronic allergic diseases and it is estimated that by 2025 more than 50% of all Europeans will suffer from at least one type of allergy. Due to high prevalence of allergic rhinitis & skin allergy, and increasing awareness regarding treatment of allergies, US Allergy Immunotherapy market was valued USD 329.2 million in 2016. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in this market which is mainly due to rapidly increasing awareness of treatments, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Asia Pacific Allergy Immunotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is expected to have limited growth. UAE is dominating this market by holding 53.5% of the Middle East & Africa market share.

Major TOC of Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Research Report Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Allergy Type

7 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Treatment

8 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Region

9 Company Share Analysis

10 Company Profile

11 List of Tables

12 List of Figures

