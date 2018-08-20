Subhash Dandekar, Chairman Emeritus, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd receives lifetime achievement award from The Colours Society

Mumbai, 20 August 2018: Mr. Subhash Dandekar, Chairman Emeritus, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, the premier
stationery brand has been honoured by The Colours Society, a professional society pertaining to
manufacture of Paints, Printing inks, Pigments, Synthetic resins and allied industries, with lifetime
achievement award for his outstanding dedication, vision & commitment towards the sector at the
Annual Seminar 2018 of the organisation held in Lonavala. Dr Tipanna Melkeri, President, The Colour
Society, Mr.Manik Salunkhe, Convener of the Annual seminar, Prof. Prakash Mahanwar, Member –
Seminar Committee and other members of The Colour society were also present during the program.
The event was graced by world renowned nuclear scientist Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar,
Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Chairman Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology
Commission.
Excited on winning the award, Mr. Subhash Dandekar, Chairman Emeritus, Kokuyo Camlin said, “It is an
honor to receive the lifetime achievement award in recognition of the little contribution made by me to
the industry. The Colours Society has been of immense support to the industry and has been very
instrumental in the growth of the segment. I also congratulate all the other fellow recipients who have
been honored by The Colours Society.”
Mr. Subhash Dandekar also the Corporate Advisor to Camlin Fine Sciences Limited has held various
positions in different entities such as Chairman, SICOM Limited (State Investment Corporation of
Maharashtra), President – Maharashtra, Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Maharashtra, Economic
Development Council and Jagatik Marathi Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Mumbai, etc. Mr.
Dandekar is also a Member of the Citizens Action Group (appointed by Govt. of Maharashtra, for
transforming Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai into world class cities) He also holds trusteeship in various
Trusts.
He has been awarded ‘Vaibhav Ratna Award’ by Prasar Bharati, Sahyadri Navratna Puraskar 2005,
‘Vyapar Shree’ conferred by FAM (Federation of Associations of Maharashtra), Wisitex Foundation ‘Life
Time Achievement International Award’ (Enterprise Development), Thane Manufacturers’ Association
Life Time achievement Award – 2010-11.
