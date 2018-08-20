Jain Amar launches its much awaited shopping site Glamly.com

Madame has recently jumped into the e-commerce bandwagon and is now available at Glamly.com, Jain Amar’s newly launched website, with its companion brands Camla, Aritzya, OPT & MSecret.

The long-awaited roll-out of Glamly.com took place on June 25, 2018. The project was in pipeline from past six months.

Created with the user experience in mind, the website is designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices.

USP of Glamly.com is that besides Cash on Delivery & Pre-paid modes of shopping, it allows customers with the option of “pick up from store”. Deliveries are available PAN India which will be fulfilled within 2-4 working days.

All the standard e-commerce payment methods are available at Glamly.com

Product’s MRP on website will be identical to that of retail.

Akhil Jain, Executive Director Jain Amar, said, “We are excited to launch Glamly.com and hope visitors will be able to find fast fashion at one place. Our idea was to provide fashion essentials for men & women like apparels, footwear, handbags, accessories, etc. at one place. Precisely, we are providing a complete wardrobe collection to our buyers at Glamly.com.”

About Jain Amar

Jain Amar is a family owned clothing and accessories company. Founded in India in 1939, it provides fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers and children.

In 1993, JACPL came up with its first ever Brand, Madame, which is popular among fashion forward girls/women. In 2002, the brand set up its first retail store in Mumbai. In the year 2015 Jain Amar Clothing became India’s first company to establish automated distribution.